Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the next generation of Bixby with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean tech giant first announced the artificial intelligence (AI) version of its virtual assistant earlier this year in China with the Galaxy W25 and the Galaxy W25 Flip. However, the AI-powered Bixby was not seen in regions outside of China. As per the report, Samsung intended to bring the new capabilities to its virtual assistant with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, however, some scheduling issues prevented that.

Samsung Could Introduce AI-Powered Bixby With One UI 7

According to an ET News report, the Galaxy S25 series, which is scheduled for launch early next year, will see the AI-upgraded Bixby being rolled out globally. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the voice assistant will be equipped with a large language model (LLM), that will enable several advanced capabilities Bixby currently cannot perform.

Some of these capabilities are already known. The Samsung Galaxy W25 series in China comes with a better understanding of the context behind a natural language command. It can also process complex instructions that include two or more tasks.

Samsung had also stated that Bixby could respond to vague questions by understanding user behaviour and deeper context. For instance, if a user says, “How to get there?”, the AI assistant can check that the user is at their office and that it is time to go home, and show navigation to their home.

Further, the Chinese version of Bixby can generate text and show videos by sourcing it from the Web. It can also translate Web pages, as well as share an option to export the generated text in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

This version of Bixby also features a new user interface that can be opened in a full-screen window. Similar to the Gemini AI assistant, there is a text field at the bottom and minimal layout. Additionally, users can interact with Samsung's native virtual assistant with both text and speech as input. It can also be activated on any screen and on top of any app on the smartphone.

Notably, apart from the W25 series, the AI-powered Bixby was also rolled out to Samsung's Bespoke AI home appliances. However, the capabilities of the assistant on these devices are limited and very device-centric.