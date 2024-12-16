Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Introduce AI Powered Bixby Assistant Globally

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Introduce AI-Powered Bixby Assistant Globally

Samsung rolled out the AI-powered Bixby in China with the Galaxy W25 series.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2024 14:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Introduce AI-Powered Bixby Assistant Globally

Photo Credit: Samsung

The next-generation Bixby is said to be part of the stable One UI 7 update

Highlights
  • The AI-powered Bixby can show information using video and text
  • Samsung reportedly planned to introduce it with the Galaxy Z series
  • Both Apple and Google have launched AI-powered virtual assistants
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the next generation of Bixby with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The South Korean tech giant first announced the artificial intelligence (AI) version of its virtual assistant earlier this year in China with the Galaxy W25 and the Galaxy W25 Flip. However, the AI-powered Bixby was not seen in regions outside of China. As per the report, Samsung intended to bring the new capabilities to its virtual assistant with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, however, some scheduling issues prevented that.

Samsung Could Introduce AI-Powered Bixby With One UI 7

According to an ET News report, the Galaxy S25 series, which is scheduled for launch early next year, will see the AI-upgraded Bixby being rolled out globally. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the voice assistant will be equipped with a large language model (LLM), that will enable several advanced capabilities Bixby currently cannot perform.

Some of these capabilities are already known. The Samsung Galaxy W25 series in China comes with a better understanding of the context behind a natural language command. It can also process complex instructions that include two or more tasks.

Samsung had also stated that Bixby could respond to vague questions by understanding user behaviour and deeper context. For instance, if a user says, “How to get there?”, the AI assistant can check that the user is at their office and that it is time to go home, and show navigation to their home.

Further, the Chinese version of Bixby can generate text and show videos by sourcing it from the Web. It can also translate Web pages, as well as share an option to export the generated text in different Microsoft Office file formats such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

This version of Bixby also features a new user interface that can be opened in a full-screen window. Similar to the Gemini AI assistant, there is a text field at the bottom and minimal layout. Additionally, users can interact with Samsung's native virtual assistant with both text and speech as input. It can also be activated on any screen and on top of any app on the smartphone.

Notably, apart from the W25 series, the AI-powered Bixby was also rolled out to Samsung's Bespoke AI home appliances. However, the capabilities of the assistant on these devices are limited and very device-centric.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Bixby, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, One UI 7
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Pre-Reservations Begin; May Launch on December 26
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits and Recedes From $106,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Gains 

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Introduce AI-Powered Bixby Assistant Globally
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Launch Date Tipped
  6. Apple Working on Giant Foldable iPad for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
  2. Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster
  3. The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
  5. HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report
  6. Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
  7. Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. NASA Eyes Innovative Strategies for Mars Exploration Success by 2044
  9. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto E15 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »