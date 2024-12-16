OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will soon launch in China. As we wait for the announcement, OnePlus has opened pre-reservations for the smartphones via its official online store in China. The listing confirms the RAM and storage variants of the phones. Both models are confirmed to ship with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The OnePlus Ace 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will power the Ace 5 Pro. Meanwhile, a Chinese tipster has revealed the possible launch date of the phones.

One Plus Ace 5 Series Launch

The BBK electronics subsidiary has started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 5 series through its official website in China. The listing confirms five RAM and storage configurations — 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB — for the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro.

The listing shows the OnePlus Ace 5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Pro model, on the other hand, will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Both models are listed with a 'coming soon' tag.

Additionally, Chinese tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has spotted the OnePlus Ace 5 series pre-reservation end date on a Chinese e-commerce site as December 26. Based on this, the tipster states that the OnePlus Ace 5 series will launch on this date in China. The launch of OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro was earlier expected to take place during the OnePlus Game Conference on December 12. The tipster also suggested possible specifications of the phones.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are tipped to come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 display with 1.5K resolution. They could pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. They are said to feature a metal middle frame, an alert slider and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Ace 5 could pack a 6,415mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, on the other hand, is said to carry a 6,100mAh battery with 100W charging support.

