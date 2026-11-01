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Free Fire India: Download Size, System Requirements, Features, Characters and More

Free Fire India was relaunched in India on October 28 as a free-to-play game.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 November 2026 15:00 IST
Free Fire India: Download Size, System Requirements, Features, Characters and More

Photo Credit: Free Fire India

Here's everything you need to know about Free Fire India

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Highlights
  • Free Fire India is currently available for Android and iOS devices
  • Free Fire India features 65 distinct characters
  • Free Fire India is a battle royale-style game
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Free Fire India was launched in India last week, on October 28. The mobile game has been relaunched in India after it was banned in the country in 2022. It is currently available for devices running Android and iOS and can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The game features 65 distinct playable characters. It is a free-to-play game that also offers in-app purchases. Gamers can buy skins and other items of choice. Free Fire India competes with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The game has been developed by Garena, which also developed Free Fire Max.

Here's everything you need to know about the newly relaunched Free Fire India, including the characters, expected system requirements, download size, compatible devices, and features.

Free Fire India Characters

The relaunched version of Free Fire India features 65 characters to choose from. Each character has a special ability. For example, the character named Ray The Watchman is a new addition to the list, offering the Bond of Eclipse special ability. Ray is a male character. Aged 24, his birthday is on July 19. He releases the sunpower forward in a 30m fan-shaped range and hits the first “undowned” enemy for 10 seconds, while also creating a link with them.

Apart from Ray, the game features 64 characters: Morse, Nero, Rin, Oscar, Kassie, Kairos, Ryden, Ignis, Suzy, Sonia, Orion, Santino, Luna, Tatsuya, A-Patroa, Iris, J.Biebs, Homer, Kenta, Nairi, Otho, Leon, Koda, Thiva, Dimitri, D-Bee, Maro, Skyler, Xayne, Shirou, Chrono, Dasha, K, Luqueta, Kelly, Hayato, Moco, Stefie, Misha, Maxim, Andrew, Lila, Caroline, Laura, Rafael, Alok, Jota, Clu, Wolfrahh, Jai, Alvaro, Antonio, Paloma, Miguel, Nikita, Kapella, Joseph, Notora, A124, Kla, Wukong, Olivia, Ford, Shani.

Free Fire India System Requirements (Expected)

Garena's new Free Fire India is not a very graphically intensive game. You can play the game at lower graphics presets and get a decent gameplay experience. However, you can get a more expensive and gaming-focused device to play at the max graphics preset. Here's the minimum chipset, RAM, storage, and GPU your device should have if you want to play Free Fire India.

  • Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or higher / MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or higher
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • GPU: Adreno 710 or higher / Arm Mali-G57 MC2 or higher

Free Fire India Download Size and Compatible Devices

According to Free Fire India's listing on the Google Play Store, it has a download size of 392MB. However, the game will occupy more space on your device's internal storage. It is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and newer versions. While the game is free to download and play, the developers offer in-app purchases between Rs. 9 and Rs. 7,000 per item.

Free Fire India Features

Free Fire is a battle royale-style game where players fight to survive till the very end. They can either play as a team or as an individual. You have multiple tools at your disposal to survive, from guns and grenades to health packs and boosters. Apart from the gunplay, Free Fire allows gamers to have a pet that will tag along with the player. Each pet also has a special ability. For example, Kactus recovers EP when the player is standing still.

The map has multiple locations, including Archway, TV Tower, Funfair, Windmill, Delta Isle, The Hub, Waterfall, Riders Club, Aquarium, Bayside, Eco Drain, Studio, and Bloomtown. Each location will have different resources and hideouts. Players will also be able to find different resources on their way to different locations. Gamers can also decide where they would like to be dropped at the start of a session. There are also launchers, machine guns, submachine guns, melee weapons, rifles, pistols, shotguns, bows, snipers, projectiles, and marksman rifles for players.

FAQs

1. When was Free Fire India relaunched, and on which platforms is it available?

Free Fire India was relaunched in India as a standalone game on October 28. The game is available for Android and iOS devices.

2. What are the download size and compatible Android devices for Free Fire India?

Free Fire India has a download size of 392MB on the Google Play Store. An Android device must run Android 5.0 or a newer version.

3. How many characters are available in Free Fire India?

Free Fire India features 65 playable characters, offering unique special abilities.

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Further reading: Free Fire India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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