Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series

Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series

Nothing Headphone (a) name is engraved in the headphones in a dotted style font.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 18:12 IST
Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series

Nothing Headphone 1 has 40mm dynamic drivers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing Headphone (a) launch date announced
  • The official poster shows the headphones in a yellow finish
  • It could come as an affordable alternative to the Nothing Headphone 1
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched in global markets, including India, early next month. As we wait for the official reveal, the UK brand has confirmed that it will release a Nothing Headphone (a) alongside the new handsets. The company has shared a poster revealing the design of the upcoming over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone (a) is likely to come as an affordable version of the Nothing Headphone 1, which was released last year. The new model could feature the company's signature transparent design. 

Nothing Headphone (a) Will Launch Globally on March 5

In an X post on Thursday, Nothing announced that the Headphone (a) will launch on March 5 alongside the Phone 4a series smartphones. The launch event will begin at 10:30am GMT (4:00pm IST). The first teaser shared by the brand partially reveals the headphones in a yellow finish.

The product name Nothing Headphone (a) is engraved with a dot-matrix font. It appears to have a metallic edge in a grey shade with a dotted texture. 

Specifications of the Nothing Headphone (a) are under wraps now. However, recent leaks claimed that the new headphones will be available in black, pink, white, and yellow colour options. It is said to cost EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in Europe and GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in the UK. It was recently found on Singapore's IMDA certification site with model number B186. It could come with a transparent design. 

The Nothing Headphone (a) is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Nothing Headphone 1. The company, for reference, launched the Headphone 1 at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,500). In India, it came with a price tag of Rs. 21,990 in July last year. It has 40mm dynamic drivers and supports up to 42dB of active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Headphone 1 has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, and LDAC audio codecs. It packs a 1,040mAh battery and is advertised to deliver up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge when streaming AAC audio with ANC turned off.

Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design with fantastic attention to detail
  • Physical buttons feel intuitive
  • Balanced sound output
  • Long battery life
  • Stellar value proposition
  • Bad
  • Some features are limited to Nothing devices
  • Limited foldability (reduced portability)
Read detailed Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Headphone a, Nothing Headphone a Price in India, Nothing Headphone a Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

Related Stories

Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  2. These Motorola Phones in India Can Now Download Android 17 Beta 1
  3. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Go on Sale at This Price in India: See Offers
  4. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Will Launch in India
  5. Instagram Will Now Warn Parents When Teens Search for Self-Harm Content
  6. Asus Refreshes ROG Flow, TUF Gaming A14 Models Alongside ProArt GoPro Edition
  7. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  8. Realme Narzo Power 5G to Launch in India With 10,001mAh Battery on This Date
  9. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Costs Around the World
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Warn Parents When Teens Search for Self-Harm Content
  2. Apple Said to Lower iPhone Fold's Crease to Under 0.15mm; First Foldable Still Expected to Debut in 2026
  3. Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
  5. Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026
  6. Sangamarmar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  8. Oppo Find N6 Rear Camera Features, Hasselblad Tuning Teased by Oppo Executive; Quad-Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »