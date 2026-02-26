Nothing Phone 4a series will be launched in global markets, including India, early next month. As we wait for the official reveal, the UK brand has confirmed that it will release a Nothing Headphone (a) alongside the new handsets. The company has shared a poster revealing the design of the upcoming over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone (a) is likely to come as an affordable version of the Nothing Headphone 1, which was released last year. The new model could feature the company's signature transparent design.

Nothing Headphone (a) Will Launch Globally on March 5

In an X post on Thursday, Nothing announced that the Headphone (a) will launch on March 5 alongside the Phone 4a series smartphones. The launch event will begin at 10:30am GMT (4:00pm IST). The first teaser shared by the brand partially reveals the headphones in a yellow finish.

The product name Nothing Headphone (a) is engraved with a dot-matrix font. It appears to have a metallic edge in a grey shade with a dotted texture.

Specifications of the Nothing Headphone (a) are under wraps now. However, recent leaks claimed that the new headphones will be available in black, pink, white, and yellow colour options. It is said to cost EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in Europe and GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in the UK. It was recently found on Singapore's IMDA certification site with model number B186. It could come with a transparent design.

The Nothing Headphone (a) is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Nothing Headphone 1. The company, for reference, launched the Headphone 1 at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,500). In India, it came with a price tag of Rs. 21,990 in July last year. It has 40mm dynamic drivers and supports up to 42dB of active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Headphone 1 has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, and LDAC audio codecs. It packs a 1,040mAh battery and is advertised to deliver up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge when streaming AAC audio with ANC turned off.