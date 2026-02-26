Technology News
  Apple Said to Lower iPhone Fold's Crease to Under 0.15mm; First Foldable Still Expected to Debut in 2026

Apple Said to Lower iPhone Fold's Crease to Under 0.15mm; First Foldable Still Expected to Debut in 2026

The first foldable iPhone will sport an inner display with a crease that has a fold angle of 2.5 degrees, according to a new leak.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 19:29 IST
Apple Said to Lower iPhone Fold's Crease to Under 0.15mm; First Foldable Still Expected to Debut in 2026

Apple could enter the foldable phone segment this year, where it will compete with Samsung and Huawei

Highlights
  • iPhone Fold may launch later this year
  • t is said to feature a narrow crease
  • The pricing of the phone is said to be “conservative”
Apple is widely expected to make its much-awaited foray into the foldable smartphone market later this year, with the purported iPhone Fold. The Cupertino-based brand has not disclosed any details about a foldable smartphone yet, but a recent leak suggests that the inaugural foldable iPhone could come with a very shallow crease on its inner display. This would be a notable improvement over the design of existing foldable smartphones. The foldable iPhone is likely to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. It could sport a book-style folding design and a 7.8-inch internal display.

Apple's Foldable Phone May Offer a Seamless Display

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that Apple's first foldable smartphone is still expected to launch later this year, and production orders are said to be underway. It is said to feature a narrow crease measuring just 0.15mm. This indicates that the crease will be less noticeable during use, offering an uninterrupted viewing experience without a fold line in the middle of the screen.

iphone fold weibo leak foldable

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed-focus digital

 

The leak also claims that the crease angle of the foldable iPhone will be less than 2.5 degrees. The pricing of the phone is said to be “conservative”, and the overall product quality is “good,” but the post (translated from Chinese) does not include any other details to back up these claims.

Rumours about the iPhone Fold have been circulating online for a few years now. The upcoming phone is speculated to get a 7.8-inch foldable inner display and a 5.3-inch cover screen. Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process, could power this device. It is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. 

The foldable iPhone is likely to carry 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It could include two selfie shooters, one in the cover display and another one in the inner screen. It could sport a dual 48-megapixel camera setup and include Apple's C2 modem. Apple is likely to use titanium and aluminium for the phone. It could offer Touch ID for biometric authentication.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
