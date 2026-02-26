Technology News
Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart

Both the Oakley Meta Vanguard and the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart starting today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 February 2026 15:57 IST
Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart

Photo Credit: Meta

Both smart glasses come with support for Meta AI voice interactions

Highlights
  • The Oakley Meta Vanguard price starts at Rs. 52,300 in India
  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses come in Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer styles
  • Hindi language and UPI Lite voice payments are supported in the country
The Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are now available for purchase in India via the leading e-commerce platforms. The smart glasses have been developed by Meta, in collaboration with the sports equipment manufacturer Oakley and EssilorLuxottica, respectively. While the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is the successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is aimed at athletes engaging in outdoor activities. Both smart glasses have Meta AI integration, enabling users to listen to or speak with Meta AI or on calls.

Oakley Meta Vanguard, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Price in India

Pricing for the Oakley Meta Vanguard in India starts at Rs. 52,300. Customers can choose from four different variants of the smart glasses:

  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm 24K
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Black
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard Black with Prizm Road
  • Oakley Meta Vanguard White with Prizm Sapphire

Meanwhile, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 price begins at Rs. 39,900. The AI-powered smart glasses are available in three styles — Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer. Customers can choose from seasonal colours such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey.

Both the Oakley Meta Vanguard and the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart starting today (Thursday).

Oakley Meta Vanguard Features, Specifications

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is marketed as a performance-oriented alternative. Unlike the Wayfarer-style Ray-Ban model, the Vanguard has a wraparound design inspired by Oakley's signature frame, weighs 66g, and has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes with Oakley's Prizm Lens technology, which is intended to block sunlight, wind, and dust.

The glasses come with a 12-megapixel camera that has a 122-degree field of view for first-person recording. Users can record 1080p video at 30fps for up to five minutes, 1080p at 60fps for three minutes, or 3K at 30fps for three minutes. They come with open-ear speakers, a five-microphone system, and introduce an Action button specifically for camera functions, along with a secondary customizable button. The Vanguard comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 32GB of storage, and lasts up to nine hours of normal use. The charging case extends battery life by up to 36 hours.

Meta has also partnered with Garmin, allowing users to view health and fitness data through voice commands when connected to compatible smartwatches.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses, meanwhile, come with the same Wayfarer design as the previous model, with a 12-megapixel camera and LED indicator placed inside circular cutouts on the frame. Although the hardware design is the same, the camera is now capable of video recording at a resolution of up to 3K at 30fps, in addition to photo capture at 3,024 x 4,032 pixels. Meta has promised the addition of slow-motion and hyperlapse modes in a future software update.

The smart glasses come with open-ear speakers and an optimised five-microphone design for better noise cancellation and call quality. Battery life has been significantly improved, with a maximum of eight hours of use on a single charge, along with an additional 48 hours of battery life from the charging case. The glasses use Meta AI for hands-free control through “Hey Meta AI” voice commands.

Comments

Further reading: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Oakley Meta Vanguard Price in India, Ray Ban Meta Gen 2, Ray Ban Meta Gen 2 Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery

Comment
