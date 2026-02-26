Oppo Find N6 will launch in China soon as a successor to last year's Oppo Find N5. The exact launch date is still a mystery, but an Oppo official has hinted at the flagship phone's rear camera details. The Oppo Find N6 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to come with an 8.12-inch inner display, a 6.62-inch cover screen and a 6,000mAh battery. The launch of Oppo Find N6 is said to take place in March.

Oppo Find N6 Camera Details Revealed

In a post on Weibo, Oppo executive Zhou Yibao announced that the Oppo Find N6 will be the 'only foldable' to feature a Hasselblad-tuned 200-megapixel quad camera setup. The executive states that the upcoming handset will be the only folding smartphone to include Oppo's proprietary Danxia colour imaging lenses.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The company used a similar Danxia imaging lens in its Find X9 range. The Weibo post also hints at crease improvements and the existence of the Oppo Find N6 Satellite Edition.

A quad rear camera unit in Oppo Find N6 is a notable improvement over Oppo's previous generation foldable, and compared to the competition. The Oppo Find N5 has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

The camera setup of Oppo Find N6 is tipped to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor. It is rumoured to feature an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG 2K inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen.

Oppo Find N6 is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery. It could also pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage

The company already teased the launch of Oppo Find N6 in its home country, but a release date has not been announced yet. It is rumoured to be launched on March 17.