Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid 2026

Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026

Apple is reportedly waiting for regulatory approval to launch its payment services in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 17:15 IST
Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karola G

Apple Pay was launched in the US in September 2014

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple Pay could be launched in India later this year
  • Apple is also said to be in talks with card networks
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the rumoured launch
Advertisement

Apple Pay was launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant as its proprietary digital payment service in September 2014. The service was initially only available in the US, and its availability was later expanded to other global markets. However, after more than 11 years of its initial launch, the digital payments service has yet to be launched in India, which is said to change. Recently, a report highlighted that Apple is in talks with multiple card networks to bring Apple Pay to the country. Now, the iPhone-maker is said to be in conversation with three large Indian financial institutions. Earlier expected to debut by the end of this year, its launch in the country has reportedly been advanced.

Apple Pay India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing people aware of the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino company is in talks with major Indian banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, to launch the Apple Pay service, its proprietary contactless payments solution, in the country.

Additionally, industry sources told the publication that the company is planning to introduce Apple Pay around the middle of 2026, as part of its efforts to capitalise on the country's large demographic dividend.

Last month, a report claimed that the US-based tech giant is holding discussions with multiple payment networks, including Mastercard and Visa, to bring the service to India. Earlier, the company was expected to introduce Apple Pay in the country by the end of this year. However, the new report suggests that Apple has fast-tracked the launch, advancing it by a few months.

The report also suggested that Apple would initially support card-based contactless payments in India, while integrating the NPCI's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) later. The report cited pending regulatory approval behind the delayed integration.

Bloomberg's sources corroborate this claim, saying that Apple's digital payments service will support Reserve Bank of India-backed National Payments Corporation of India's UPI, along with support for credit card and debit card payments.

Additionally, the tech giant is said to be currently negotiating fee structures with card companies. Apple will reportedly not opt for the third-party application provider approval for UPI integration initially. Upon arrival, Apple Pay will compete with India's homegrown digital payments platforms, like PhonePe and BHIM UPI, along with other international players in the market, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pay, Apple Pay India, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find N6 Rear Camera Features, Hasselblad Tuning Teased by Oppo Executive; Quad-Camera Setup Confirmed

Related Stories

Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  3. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Will Launch in India
  4. Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2026) First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Go on Sale at This Price in India: See Offers
  7. These Motorola Phones in India Can Now Download Android 17 Beta 1
  8. OnePlus Could Launch These Smartphones, Devices and Accessories Soon
  9. Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  10. Here's Why Apple Pay Might Be One Step Closer to Launching in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026
  2. Sangamarmar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  4. Oppo Find N6 Rear Camera Features, Hasselblad Tuning Teased by Oppo Executive; Quad-Camera Setup Confirmed
  5. Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  6. Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery
  7. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Launched in India; Price, Features
  9. Perplexity Computer Unveiled as Unified, Multi-Model AI Workflow Platform: Key Features, Availability
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »