Apple Pay was launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant as its proprietary digital payment service in September 2014. The service was initially only available in the US, and its availability was later expanded to other global markets. However, after more than 11 years of its initial launch, the digital payments service has yet to be launched in India, which is said to change. Recently, a report highlighted that Apple is in talks with multiple card networks to bring Apple Pay to the country. Now, the iPhone-maker is said to be in conversation with three large Indian financial institutions. Earlier expected to debut by the end of this year, its launch in the country has reportedly been advanced.

Apple Pay India Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing people aware of the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino company is in talks with major Indian banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, to launch the Apple Pay service, its proprietary contactless payments solution, in the country.

Additionally, industry sources told the publication that the company is planning to introduce Apple Pay around the middle of 2026, as part of its efforts to capitalise on the country's large demographic dividend.

Last month, a report claimed that the US-based tech giant is holding discussions with multiple payment networks, including Mastercard and Visa, to bring the service to India. Earlier, the company was expected to introduce Apple Pay in the country by the end of this year. However, the new report suggests that Apple has fast-tracked the launch, advancing it by a few months.

The report also suggested that Apple would initially support card-based contactless payments in India, while integrating the NPCI's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) later. The report cited pending regulatory approval behind the delayed integration.

Bloomberg's sources corroborate this claim, saying that Apple's digital payments service will support Reserve Bank of India-backed National Payments Corporation of India's UPI, along with support for credit card and debit card payments.

Additionally, the tech giant is said to be currently negotiating fee structures with card companies. Apple will reportedly not opt for the third-party application provider approval for UPI integration initially. Upon arrival, Apple Pay will compete with India's homegrown digital payments platforms, like PhonePe and BHIM UPI, along with other international players in the market, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.