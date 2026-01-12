Technology News
English Edition

How to Check ICICI Bank Account Balance Online Using Different Methods

ICICI Bank customers need to ensure that they have their phone numbers registered with the bank.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 18:10 IST
How to Check ICICI Bank Account Balance Online Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

Check ICICI Bank Account Balance Online via Different Methods

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ICICI Bank’s iMobile app is available on iOS and Android
  • ICICI Bank is a Mumbai-based private sector bank
  • Customers can also check their account balance offline
Advertisement

ICICI Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial institution offers multiple services to its customers, including savings deposits, credit cards, long-term debts, and other banking services. If you have a savings account with the ICICI Bank, you can choose to check your account balance through offline and online methods. However, most times, checking your balance online is the most convenient way, as you do not have to look for the nearest branch. Hence, ICICI Bank customers can check their account balance online via internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, and SMS and missed call banking.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your ICICI Bank account balance online. However, you must ensure that you have your phone number registered with the bank before proceeding.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Internet Banking

  1. Visit the ICICI Bank internet banking portal or click here.
  2. Enter your user ID and password to log in.
  3. Your dashboard will be displayed with all the bank accounts associated with the user ID.
  4. From the drop-down menu in the top-left corner of the screen, select bank account.
  5. Then, select the bank account for which you wish to check the balance.
  6. The webpage might take a few minutes to load, after which your updated account balance will be displayed.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Mobile Banking

  1. Download the ICICI Bank iMobile app from Google's Play Store, if you're an Android user, or Apple's App Store, if you're an iOS user.
  2. Open the iMobile mobile banking app. (Make sure you keep your debit card handy, along with the SIM card of the registered phone number.)
  3. Enter your user ID and debit card information to log in. You can also set up a four-digit PIN or biometric authentication for the app at this stage.
  4. Once logged in, all the accounts associated with the user ID will be displayed.
  5. Navigate to the account for which you wish to check the balance. (The account number is displayed on top of each card.)
  6. Then, tap on the View Balance button.
  7. Your updated ICICI Bank account balance will be displayed in a few seconds.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Missed Call or SMS Banking

  1. Open your phone's dialler app.
  2. Dial ICICI Bank's missed call banking number 9594612612 from your registered mobile number.
  3. The bank will send you an SMS with your updated bank balance in a few minutes.
  4. Alternatively, you can send an SMS to the bank to get your account balance.
  5. Open a new SMS window and type IBAL.
  6. Then send the SMS from your registered phone number to 9215676766.
  7. ICICI Bank will send an SMS with your updated account balance in a couple of minutes to the registered phone number.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via WhatsApp Banking

  1. Open the phone app and save ICICI Bank's WhatsApp banking number 8640086400.
  2. Open WhatsApp and search for the ICICI Bank chat window.
  3. Then, message “Hi” from your registered phone number.
  4. A chatbot will reply with a preset menu.
  5. Select View Balance and wait for the chatbot to reply.
  6. Within minutes, your updated account balance will be sent to you in the same chat window.

FAQs

1. How can I check my ICICI Bank account balance?

You can check your ICICI Bank account balance via internet banking, iMobile app, SMS, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

2. How to check the ICICI Bank Account balance via WhatsApp?

You can send "Hi" to the ICICI Bank WhatsApp number 8640086400.

3. What is the missed call number for ICICI Bank?

The ICICI Bank missed call banking number is 9594612612.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: How To Check ICICI Bank Account Balance, Indian Overseas Bank Account Balance, Indian Overseas Bank, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
How to Check ICICI Bank Account Balance Online Using Different Methods
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  2. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  7. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  8. ISRO's PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  9. Poco M8 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO’s PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  2. NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History
  3. Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?
  6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  7. Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5
  8. Realme Neo 8 Display Details Teased; TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Discounts Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
  10. Google’s AI Overviews Giving Incorrect Medical Advice as OpenAI, Anthropic Push for Healthcare: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »