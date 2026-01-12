ICICI Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial institution offers multiple services to its customers, including savings deposits, credit cards, long-term debts, and other banking services. If you have a savings account with the ICICI Bank, you can choose to check your account balance through offline and online methods. However, most times, checking your balance online is the most convenient way, as you do not have to look for the nearest branch. Hence, ICICI Bank customers can check their account balance online via internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, and SMS and missed call banking.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check your ICICI Bank account balance online. However, you must ensure that you have your phone number registered with the bank before proceeding.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Internet Banking

Visit the ICICI Bank internet banking portal or click here. Enter your user ID and password to log in. Your dashboard will be displayed with all the bank accounts associated with the user ID. From the drop-down menu in the top-left corner of the screen, select bank account. Then, select the bank account for which you wish to check the balance. The webpage might take a few minutes to load, after which your updated account balance will be displayed.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Mobile Banking

Download the ICICI Bank iMobile app from Google's Play Store, if you're an Android user, or Apple's App Store, if you're an iOS user. Open the iMobile mobile banking app. (Make sure you keep your debit card handy, along with the SIM card of the registered phone number.) Enter your user ID and debit card information to log in. You can also set up a four-digit PIN or biometric authentication for the app at this stage. Once logged in, all the accounts associated with the user ID will be displayed. Navigate to the account for which you wish to check the balance. (The account number is displayed on top of each card.) Then, tap on the View Balance button. Your updated ICICI Bank account balance will be displayed in a few seconds.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via Missed Call or SMS Banking

Open your phone's dialler app. Dial ICICI Bank's missed call banking number 9594612612 from your registered mobile number. The bank will send you an SMS with your updated bank balance in a few minutes. Alternatively, you can send an SMS to the bank to get your account balance. Open a new SMS window and type IBAL. Then send the SMS from your registered phone number to 9215676766. ICICI Bank will send an SMS with your updated account balance in a couple of minutes to the registered phone number.

How to Check ICICI Bank Balance Online via WhatsApp Banking

Open the phone app and save ICICI Bank's WhatsApp banking number 8640086400. Open WhatsApp and search for the ICICI Bank chat window. Then, message “Hi” from your registered phone number. A chatbot will reply with a preset menu. Select View Balance and wait for the chatbot to reply. Within minutes, your updated account balance will be sent to you in the same chat window.

FAQs

1. How can I check my ICICI Bank account balance?

You can check your ICICI Bank account balance via internet banking, iMobile app, SMS, missed call, and WhatsApp banking.

2. How to check the ICICI Bank Account balance via WhatsApp?

You can send "Hi" to the ICICI Bank WhatsApp number 8640086400.

3. What is the missed call number for ICICI Bank?

The ICICI Bank missed call banking number is 9594612612.