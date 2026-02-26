Poco X8 Pro series will likely debut in global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated launch, both models in the lineup have been listed on the UAE's TDRA certification database, indicating that the devices have cleared a key regulatory step. The certification does not reveal specifications but such listings usually indicate that a launch is near. The Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max are expected to be rebadged variants of the Chinese Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max smartphones.

Poco X8 Pro Series Clears TDRA Certification, Launch Near

The TDRA now lists two upcoming Poco smartphones, confirming that model numbers 2511FPC34G and 2602BPC18G will launch as the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. The listing does not disclose any specifications. Both phones were certified in recent weeks, but this is the first official listing to mention the Pro Max name.

Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max listed on TDRA website

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max, which launched in China last month.

Leaked renders suggest the Poco X8 Pro features a matte, flat rear panel with slightly curved edges and a vertical pill-shaped camera module in the top-left corner, with two separate lens rings. The phone appeared in black, white, and turquoise colourways. It is expected to have a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout. The power and volume buttons sit on the right side, with the power button highlighted in orange.

The Poco X8 Pro Max appears to be similar to the Pro model, with the same camera layout and button placement. However, its camera rings appear slightly larger, which may suggest upgraded hardware. It is also shown in black, white, and turquoise shades.

The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits HBM brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

The rear camera setup of the Poco X8 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. The device could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 27W reverse charging support.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is said to offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It may feature a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while retaining the same front camera. The handset is tipped to house a bigger 8,500mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.