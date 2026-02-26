Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 17:29 IST
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X7 series was launched in select global markets in select global markets in January 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Global launch of Poco X8 Pro series expected soon
  • Models may be rebadged Redmi Turbo 5 variants
  • 50-megapixel primary cameras tipped on both phones
Advertisement

Poco X8 Pro series will likely debut in global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated launch, both models in the lineup have been listed on the UAE's TDRA certification database, indicating that the devices have cleared a key regulatory step. The certification does not reveal specifications but such listings usually indicate that a launch is near. The Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max are expected to be rebadged variants of the Chinese Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max smartphones.

Poco X8 Pro Series Clears TDRA Certification, Launch Near

The TDRA now lists two upcoming Poco smartphones, confirming that model numbers 2511FPC34G and 2602BPC18G will launch as the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. The listing does not disclose any specifications. Both phones were certified in recent weeks, but this is the first official listing to mention the Pro Max name.

poco x8 pro series tdra inline poco x8 pro series

Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max listed on TDRA website

 

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max, which launched in China last month.

Leaked renders suggest the Poco X8 Pro features a matte, flat rear panel with slightly curved edges and a vertical pill-shaped camera module in the top-left corner, with two separate lens rings. The phone appeared in black, white, and turquoise colourways. It is expected to have a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout. The power and volume buttons sit on the right side, with the power button highlighted in orange.

The Poco X8 Pro Max appears to be similar to the Pro model, with the same camera layout and button placement. However, its camera rings appear slightly larger, which may suggest upgraded hardware. It is also shown in black, white, and turquoise shades.

The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits HBM brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

The rear camera setup of the Poco X8 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, along with a 20-megapixel front camera. The device could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 27W reverse charging support.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is said to offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It may feature a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while retaining the same front camera. The handset is tipped to house a bigger 8,500mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max

Redmi Turbo 5 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Series, Poco, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026

Related Stories

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  2. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  3. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Will Launch in India
  4. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Go on Sale at This Price in India: See Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions
  7. These Motorola Phones in India Can Now Download Android 17 Beta 1
  8. Realme Narzo Power 5G to Launch in India With 10,001mAh Battery on This Date
  9. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Costs Around the World
  10. Instagram Will Now Warn Parents When Teens Search for Self-Harm Content
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Warn Parents When Teens Search for Self-Harm Content
  2. Apple Said to Lower iPhone Fold's Crease to Under 0.15mm; First Foldable Still Expected to Debut in 2026
  3. Nothing Headphone (a) Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Series
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Appear on TDRA Database Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
  5. Apple Pay India Launch: Apple Said to Be in Talks With Major Banks, Could Launch By Mid-2026
  6. Sangamarmar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  8. Oppo Find N6 Rear Camera Features, Hasselblad Tuning Teased by Oppo Executive; Quad-Camera Setup Confirmed
  9. Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »