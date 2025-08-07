This real-time booking feature is currently enabled for eight Vande Bharat trains.
Photo Credit: Press Trust of India
Indian Railways has introduced a convenient new option that lets passengers book tickets for Vande Bharat Express trains up to 15 minutes before departure from their chosen boarding station. This new facility is especially useful for travellers making last-minute travel plans. The latest, last-minute booking window is now available on select Vande Bharat routes under the Southern Railway zone, which includes key destinations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The rollout could expand further based on the response to the service.
The Southern Railway (SR) zone has rolled out a new facility enabling passengers to book Vande Bharat Express train tickets up to 15 minutes before departure. This has been made possible through recent updates to Indian Railways' Passenger Reservation System (PRS). This real-time booking feature is currently enabled for eight trains. Until now, reservations closed once the train left its originating station, leaving empty seats unused and limiting access for passengers at later stops.
Follow these steps to reserve a seat just before the train departs:
The railway has implemented changes in the PRS for the following eight Vande Bharat Express trains:
Previously, passengers would be unable to book tickets on Vande Bharat trains once the train left its starting point, preventing passengers at later stops from reserving available seats. This often resulted in empty seats going unused while travellers from smaller towns couldn't board these trains.
The latest update is expected to provide more convenience for users and improve seat utilisation. Indian Railways is expected to offer a broader rollout of the service, based on travellers' response to the expanded ticket booking capability that is available in select regions.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement