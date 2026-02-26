Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?

Pretty Lethal is a survival thriller involving ballet and violence that follows five ballerinas on their way to a dance competition. When their bus breaks down in the woods, they take up lodging in a sinister inn owned by Uma Thurman's character, Devora Kasimer. But as all hell breaks loose and the crisis becomes deadly, the dancers must put their competitive differences aside to survive, employing their training as weapons with pointe shoes at hand, and discipline is their greatest ally. Expect plenty of solid stuff: action, heart, and some psychological twists.

When and Where to Watch Pretty Lethal

Pretty Lethal will stream worldwide on Prime Video from March 25, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Pretty Lethal

The trailer focuses on five ballerinas who are travelling to a competition and get stranded in wooded territory, taking shelter at a creepy inn where increasingly fierce threats force them to apply their training as they struggle for survival.

Cast and Crew of Pretty Lethal

The film is directed by Vicky Jewson, and the cast is a young, talented force that features Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika & Maddie Ziegler. And these shows should provide emotion and action in one.

Reception of Pretty Lethal

Pretty Lethal is still under wraps, yet it has created strong buzz even before its release. There is no official IMDb rating available for viewing.