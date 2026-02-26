Pretty Lethal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?

Pretty Lethal is an action-thriller about five ballerinas who must fight for survival inside a sinister forest inn.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Pretty Lethal is a survival thriller involving ballet and violence that follows five ballerinas on their way to a dance competition. When their bus breaks down in the woods, they take up lodging in a sinister inn owned by Uma Thurman's character, Devora Kasimer. But as all hell breaks loose and the crisis becomes deadly, the dancers must put their competitive differences aside to survive, employing their training as weapons with pointe shoes at hand, and discipline is their greatest ally. Expect plenty of solid stuff: action, heart, and some psychological twists.
Pretty Lethal will stream worldwide on Prime Video from March 25, 2026.
The trailer focuses on five ballerinas who are travelling to a competition and get stranded in wooded territory, taking shelter at a creepy inn where increasingly fierce threats force them to apply their training as they struggle for survival.
The film is directed by Vicky Jewson, and the cast is a young, talented force that features Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika & Maddie Ziegler. And these shows should provide emotion and action in one.
Pretty Lethal is still under wraps, yet it has created strong buzz even before its release. There is no official IMDb rating available for viewing.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement