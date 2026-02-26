Sangamarmar Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Sangamarmar is a love-tale-based web series in which Amrita sacrifices her ongoing romance with Aditya to fulfil family responsibilities. Their sweet love makes it a tale of strength in silence and unwavering devotion. It is a gentle romantic tale that ultimately leads to sacrifices for the family. However, fate has something else to convey, and this strong bond of love and endurance will make its way despite sacrifices. Let's look at the details of when and where to watch, the cast and crew, and the plot of the series.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Sangamarmar on the JioHotstar Specials from February 26, 2026. Every week, on Thursday, a new episode will arrive. It is going to be in Hindi origin, however will also be dubbed in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

Sangamarmar is the story that unfolds over 25 years in which two times that centres on Amrita played by Sheen Savita Dass. Being a young woman she makes a decision to leave her dreams and also her budding love with Aditya played by Sourabh Raaj in order to fulfil the responsibilities in her family.The series is about the strength and the sacrifice that she makes over the years. This shows how this one choice carves multiple lives together with the endurance of the bond of love between Amrita and Aditya that continues to question whether true and selfless love is ever going to make its way back or not.

Cast and Crew

It has been produced by Rajshri Productions and it features Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Smita Bansal, Avinash Wadhwan, Farood Saeed, and Swati Tarar in major roles.

Reception

Sangamarmar is a tale of love, endurance and sacrifices, which resonates with many people. It has no IMDb yet.