How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Online: Step-by-Step Guide, Eligibility, Charges, and More

HDFC Bank allows people to open a zero-balance account online via its website, mobile banking, and WhatsApp.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ RDNE Stock project

How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Online

Highlights
  • HDFC Bank allows customers to open bank accounts via WhatsApp
  • HDFC Bank MobileBanking app is available on Android and iOS
  • You need to keep a your Aadhaar card ready while filling the application
HDFC Bank lets Indian residents open a zero-balance account using multiple methods. You can either visit a nearby branch, but that could be troublesome at times. Often, the most convenient way is to open a bank account online. You can either visit the HDFC Bank website, download the HDFC Bank MobileBanking app from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), or use HDFC Bank's WhatsApp ChatBanking feature to do the same. A zero-balance account, like the name suggests, does not require users to maintain a minimum account balance. Banks usually charge their customers if their account balance falls below a certain amount. Zero balance account users do not have to pay a penalty in such scenarios.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you open your HDFC Bank zero-balance account online, without having to visit a nearby branch or step outside your home.

HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Eligibility

First, you need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for opening an HDFC Bank zero-balance account online or offline.

  1. You need to be an Indian resident. (Citizenship is not mandatory)
  2. You should not already have a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) with HDFC Bank.
  3. You must not have an existing banking relationship with the HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Required Documents

The list of documents required for opening a zero-balance account with the HDFC Bank includes:

  1. Passport
  2. Aadhaar card
    (You will have to produce one of the following documents for Aadhaar verification: an Aadhaar letter issued by UIDAI, an E-Aadhaar only downloaded from UIDAI website, an Aadhaar Secure QR Code, or an Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC).
  3. Voter ID
  4. Driving Licence
  5. Job Card
  6. Letter issued by the National Population Register

How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Online

  1. Open any internet browser on your phone, laptop, or PC.
  2. Visit the bank's website to begin the online application process.
  3. Enter the phone number linked to your Aadhaar, date of birth, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.
  4. Provide consent to the collection and processing of data after going through the terms and conditions.
  5. Click Start Now.
  6. Choose a KYC (Know Your Customer) method convenient to you.
  7. Provide contact details, profile information, and KYC details. Then click on the Submit button.
  8. You will receive confirmation once the process is complete.

How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Via Mobile Banking

  1. Download the HDFC Bank MobileBanking app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.
  2. Choose your preferred language > Click Let's Start.
  3. Then tap on the I Want to Explore Button > select your state and city.
  4. Click on the menu button in the top-right corner represented by three horizontal lines.
  5. Then tap on Savings Account > click on Open Instantly.
  6. Follow the same process as mentioned above for the online method.

How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Via WhatsApp

  1. Save the HDFC Bank WhatsApp number 7070022222 on your phone.
  2. Open WhatsApp > search for the HDFC Bank contact.
  3. Message ”Hi” to initiate HDFC Bank ChatBanking.
  4. The chatbot will present you with a preset prompt menu.
  5. Click on Open Savings Account.
  6. Follow the process as for the other two methods.

FAQs

1. What is an HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account?

An HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account does not have a minimum account balance requirement. Hence, you can have no amount in your bank account without being charged for it.

2. Can I open an HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account using the Mobile Banking app?

Yes, you can download the HDFC Bank MobileBanking app and open a zero-balance account from your phone.

3. What is the WhatsApp number for HDFC Bank's ChatBanking?

You can message "Hi" to 7070022222 to initiate HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp.

4. Do I need to be an Indian resident to open an HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account?

You need to be an Indian resident and provide valid KYC documents (Aadhaar is the most common option).

Comments

Further reading: How to Open HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account Online, HDFC Bank Zero Balance Account, Zero Balance Account, Open Zero Balance Account, HDFC Bank
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
