Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India: iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro 5G, Realme 13 and More

Smartphone brands offer various budget handsets that can be confusing, so here’s a no-nonsense list of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 20:03 IST
Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India: iQOO Z10x, Poco M7 Pro 5G, Realme 13 and More

Best mobile phones Under Rs 15,000 in India include the Redmi 15 5G and the iQOO Z10x

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G measures 7.5mm in thickness
  • Poco M7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip
  • Realme 13 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip
Choosing a smartphone on a budget could be a tedious task as you might have to compromise on either specifications or storage, while other features available on more expensive models might be absent on handsets priced under Rs. 15,000. You might even have to choose an older generation model with outdated technical specifications. There are very few phones which offer a perfect balance of performance on a budget, while smartphone makers offer budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000. This particular price range suits many who are either looking for a secondary phone, a handset for their parents, or teenagers buying their first smartphone.

Here, we have listed the best entry-level smartphones under Rs. 15,000 in India, which will offer decent performance, cameras, and battery life, without making you burn a hole in your pocket.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India

iQOO Z10x

The iQOO Z10x was launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options were priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. It is offered in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways via Amazon India, where the 6GB RAM model is listed at Rs. 13,998.

It sports a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z10x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the phone boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.

iqoo z10x main big gadgets 360

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Display: 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel secondary camera

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh with 44W fast charging

Durability: IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6

Dimensions/Weight: 165.70x76.30x8.0mm; 204g

Poco M7 Pro 5G

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 12,395 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999 for the base variant. The phone debuted in the country in December 2024. It is offered in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight colourways. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,100nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For optics, the Poco M7 Pro carries a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, it also gets a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

poco m7 pro review

Key Specifications

OS: Android 14-based HyperOS

Display: 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits peak brightness level

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port

Durability: IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 162.4x75.7x7.99mm; 190g

Realme 13 5G

The Realme 13 5G was launched in India in August 2024, at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, the handset is currently available in the currently via Flipkart at Rs. 14,499. It is offered in Dark Purple and Speed Green colourways. The handset runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For optics, the Realme 13 5G carries dual rear cameras, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

realme 13 plus 5g review

Key Specifications

OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

Display: 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port

Durability: IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm; 190g

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is among the more recently launched phones in the list. It debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is currently available via Amazon. The handset runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, while sporting a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (‎1,080×2,340 pixels) resolution and 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is an Exynos 1330 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

galaxy

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Exynos 1330

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi

Durability: IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 164.4x77.9x75mm; 192g

Redmi 15 5G

The Redmi 15 5G is presently available in India via Amazon at Rs. 14,998. It was launched in India in August at the same price for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 850 nits of peak brightness.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, powers the Redmi 15 5G. The phone packs a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon cell with 33W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. For photos and videos, it carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

redmi 15 review ndtv main

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 850 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port

Durability: IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance

Dimensions/Weight: 168.48×80.45×8.40mm; 217g

Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
