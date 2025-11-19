Airtel vs Jio Vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the top telecom service providers (TSPs) in India, and they continue to compete with an ever-expanding range of prepaid recharge options. While their entry-level packs cover the essentials, such as data, unlimited calling, and SMS, there are more premium plans which layer on additional benefits and bundled services. For example, many of the packs come with OTT subscriptions and complimentary cloud storage. For users who prefer long-term convenience, all three TSPs also provide select prepaid packs that stay active for a full year, eliminating the need for monthly recharges.

So, if you've been considering shifting to a one-year plan, our latest guide could help you make an informed choice.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Airtel currently offers three prepaid recharge plans with a validity period of 365 days. Some of these plans only cover the basics, such as calls and text messages, while others also include unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, and other value-added benefits. All of these recharge plans, notably, come with a 12-month free subscription to Perplexity Pro, worth Rs. 17,000 and free Hellotunes.

Rs. 1,849 - This recharge pack is among the cheapest offered by all TSPs in India. With a 30-day validity, it includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Customers can also send 3,600 text messages without any additional charge. However, it does not include any data benefits.

Rs. 2,249 - Airtel's Rs. 2,249 prepaid recharge pack offers similar benefits as the Rs. 1,849 plan, but with data included. You get a total of 30GB of data for 365 days. Post completion, customers will be charged 50p per MB.

Jio Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Like Airtel, Jio also offers multiple prepaid recharge packs with a one-year validity. Apart from their respective benefits, all of these plans bundle complimentary services like JioTV and JioAICloud. The former is a live TV and on-demand content service, while the latter offers 50GB of cloud storage. In addition to this, subscribers also get two percent extra on Jio Gold purchases via Jio Finance and a three-month subscription to JioHotstar. There is a two-month trial for a new JioHome connection, too.

Rs. 3,599 - This prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 265 days. It provides 2.5GB of data per day, which amounts to 912.5GB over the period of the plan. You also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can also recharge with a one-year prepaid plan. Like Jio, there is no standalone plan that offers only calling benefits, so you might have to shell out a bit more than Airtel's offering.

Rs. 3,599 - Vi's annual plan offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days. Then there are the usual benefits, such as unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS per day. What's additional here is unlimited internet access between 12 am and 6 am. The telecom operator also offers a Weekend Rollover facility, which carries over the unused mobile data saved from the weekdays and adds it to the existing allowance for the weekend.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Which Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity is the Best?

Airtel's Rs. 1,849 annual plan is the best option for basic users who do not require mobile data. Priced considerably lower than other TSPs' offerings, it delivers all the essentials, including unlimited calling and a generous SMS quota. It is ideal for consumers who primarily rely on voice calls, making it perfect for secondary phones.

But if you are a heavy internet user, then Jio's Rs. 3,599 prepaid recharge plan is the most value-for-money offering. It includes the largest amount of data among all three telecom operators, along with the usual calling and SMS benefits. The value-added services offered by Jio, such as a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, further boost its overall value quotient.

