Technology News
English Edition

Airtel vs Jio Vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: If you’ve been considering shifting to a one-year prepaid recharge plan, here's our comparison.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 November 2025 17:18 IST
Airtel vs Jio Vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity

Photo Credit: Airtel/ Jio/ Vi

Airtel, Jio, and Vi all offer prepaid recharge packs with a validity period of 365 days

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Airtel’s Rs.1,849 plan is the cheapest annual option among all three TSPs
  • Jio bundles JioTV, JioAICloud, and JioHotstar with its yearly plan
  • Vi’s Rs.3,599 plan gives 2GB daily data and weekend rollover facility
Advertisement

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the top telecom service providers (TSPs) in India, and they continue to compete with an ever-expanding range of prepaid recharge options. While their entry-level packs cover the essentials, such as data, unlimited calling, and SMS, there are more premium plans which layer on additional benefits and bundled services. For example, many of the packs come with OTT subscriptions and complimentary cloud storage. For users who prefer long-term convenience, all three TSPs also provide select prepaid packs that stay active for a full year, eliminating the need for monthly recharges.

So, if you've been considering shifting to a one-year plan, our latest guide could help you make an informed choice.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Airtel currently offers three prepaid recharge plans with a validity period of 365 days. Some of these plans only cover the basics, such as calls and text messages, while others also include unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, and other value-added benefits. All of these recharge plans, notably, come with a 12-month free subscription to Perplexity Pro, worth Rs. 17,000 and free Hellotunes.

Rs. 1,849 - This recharge pack is among the cheapest offered by all TSPs in India. With a 30-day validity, it includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Customers can also send 3,600 text messages without any additional charge. However, it does not include any data benefits.

Rs. 2,249 - Airtel's Rs. 2,249 prepaid recharge pack offers similar benefits as the Rs. 1,849 plan, but with data included. You get a total of 30GB of data for 365 days. Post completion, customers will be charged 50p per MB.

Jio Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Like Airtel, Jio also offers multiple prepaid recharge packs with a one-year validity. Apart from their respective benefits, all of these plans bundle complimentary services like JioTV and JioAICloud. The former is a live TV and on-demand content service, while the latter offers 50GB of cloud storage. In addition to this, subscribers also get two percent extra on Jio Gold purchases via Jio Finance and a three-month subscription to JioHotstar. There is a two-month trial for a new JioHome connection, too.

Rs. 3,599 - This prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for 265 days. It provides 2.5GB of data per day, which amounts to 912.5GB over the period of the plan. You also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Plans With One Year Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can also recharge with a one-year prepaid plan. Like Jio, there is no standalone plan that offers only calling benefits, so you might have to shell out a bit more than Airtel's offering.

Rs. 3,599 - Vi's annual plan offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days. Then there are the usual benefits, such as unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS per day. What's additional here is unlimited internet access between 12 am and 6 am. The telecom operator also offers a Weekend Rollover facility, which carries over the unused mobile data saved from the weekdays and adds it to the existing allowance for the weekend.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Which Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity is the Best?

Airtel's Rs. 1,849 annual plan is the best option for basic users who do not require mobile data. Priced considerably lower than other TSPs' offerings, it delivers all the essentials, including unlimited calling and a generous SMS quota. It is ideal for consumers who primarily rely on voice calls, making it perfect for secondary phones.

But if you are a heavy internet user, then Jio's Rs. 3,599 prepaid recharge plan is the most value-for-money offering. It includes the largest amount of data among all three telecom operators, along with the usual calling and SMS benefits. The value-added services offered by Jio, such as a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, further boost its overall value quotient.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, vi, Vodafone Idea, Jio, Prepaid recharge
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report

Related Stories

Airtel vs Jio Vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  3. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  4. No Company Is Immune: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on AI Bubble Bursting
  5. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  6. Exclusive: iQOO 15 India Effective Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000
  7. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
  8. Oppo Find X9 Pro Review: A 'Pro' Flagship With 'Ultra' Capability
  9. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  10. Cloudflare Explains Why X, ChatGPT, Canva and Other Websites Went Down
#Latest Stories
  1. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report
  2. Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Granted Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions
  3. Samsung Partners AU Small Finance Bank to Add Tap & Pay Support For AU Visa Credit Cards
  4. Cloudflare Explains How Configuration Change Took Down 20 Percent of the Internet
  5. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features
  6. Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  7. Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Sony Announces Black Friday Sale in India, PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26
  10. Crypto Market Tests Crucial Support as Bitcoin’s Price Rises Above $90,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »