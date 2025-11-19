Technology News
HP Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods

Customers must ensure that their mobile number is registered with the HP Gas distributor to book an LPG cylinder.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 19:42 IST
Photo Credit: HP Gas

How to Book LPG Cylinder Online or Offline: LPG cylinders can be booked via the official website or app

Highlights
  • HP Pay app allows customers to book a cylinder from their phone
  • HP Gas sends a payment link, after the booking has been confirmed
  • You need to get your phone number registered
HP Gas allows its customers to book a new LPG cylinder or get their current cylinder refilled through multiple methods. If you are unable to leave your home or are busy at work, you can book a cylinder online via the company's website, HP Pay mobile app, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) number, missed call, WhatsApp, or customer service centres. However, you always have the option to visit the nearest HP Gas distributor to do the same offline. You just need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with either HP Gas or the distributor.

Here, we have created a step-by-step guide for you to help you in booking an HP Gas LPG cylinder through various methods.

How to Book HP Gas LPG Cylinder Online or Offline Methods

Book HP Gas LPG Cylinder Online

  1. Visit the myhpgas.in website to sign in.
  2. Please ensure that your mobile number is registered with the company before proceeding with the booking.
  3. If you are a new user, you will first need to create an account by clicking on the New User button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Once signed in, your dashboard will appear, presenting you with the option to book a new HP Gas LPG cylinder or get the existing one refilled.
  5. Click on the desired option and follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

Book HP Gas LPG Cylinder Offline

Visit your local HP Gas distributor to book an LPG cylinder. However, you would still need to have your phone number pre-registered with either the company or the distributor.

How to book HP Gas LPG cylinders via IVRS (All India numbers)

  1. HP Gas also offers the IVRS service to its customers, dubbed HP Anytime.
  2. Open the phone app.
  3. Dial 8888823456 from your registered contact number.
  4. Follow the voice prompts to book a gas cylinder.
  5. Post completion, customers will get a payment link on their registered phone number.
  6. Check the status of your booking on the HP Anytime page.

How to book HP Gas LPG Cylinders via Missed Call

  1. Open the phone app.
  2. Leave a missed call on 9493602222 from your registered phone number.
  3. You will get a booking confirmation on your phone, along with a payment link.

How to book HP Gas LPG Cylinders via WhatsApp

  1. Save the HP Gas WhatsApp number 9222201122 on your handset.
  2. Open WhatsApp and search for the contact.
  3. Message “Hi” from your registered phone number to start a conversation with the chatbot.
  4. Request a refill to complete the process.
  5. You will receive a payment link on your registered contact number.

How to Book HP Gas LPG Cylinders Using the HP Pay Mobile App

  1. Download the HP Pay app on your Android or iOS phone, if you haven't already.
  2. Log in with the registered phone number.
  3. Click on LPG under the My HP menu.
  4. Tap on HP Gas Booking.
  5. Click on “Make Payment” in the app to complete the booking process.

FAQs

1. Do I need a registered mobile number to book an HP Gas cylinder?

Yes, you would first need to get your number registered to book an HP Gas LPG cylinder.

2. What is the official HP Gas IVRS booking number?

The official HP Gas IVRS number is 8888823456.

3. How can I book an HP Gas cylinder through WhatsApp?

Yes, you can book an HP Gas LPG cylinder via WhatsApp by texting “Hi” to the”9222201122” contact number.

4. Can I book a cylinder online without using the app?

Ans. You can visit the HP Gas website to book an LPG cylinder.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
