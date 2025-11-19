HP Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods

HP Pay app allows customers to book a cylinder from their phone
HP Gas sends a payment link, after the booking has been confirmed
You need to get your phone number registered
HP Gas allows its customers to book a new LPG cylinder or get their current cylinder refilled through multiple methods. If you are unable to leave your home or are busy at work, you can book a cylinder online via the company's website, HP Pay mobile app, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) number, missed call, WhatsApp, or customer service centres. However, you always have the option to visit the nearest HP Gas distributor to do the same offline. You just need to ensure that your mobile number is registered with either HP Gas or the distributor.
Here, we have created a step-by-step guide for you to help you in booking an HP Gas LPG cylinder through various methods.
How to Book HP Gas LPG Cylinder Online or Offline Methods
