Lava Agni 4 First Impressions

The Lava Agni 4 brings a fresh design language along with some interesting AI features. Check out the first impressions to know more. 

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 November 2025 18:20 IST
Lava Agni 4 First Impressions
Highlights
  • The Lava Agni 4 packs a dual-camera setup on the rear 
  • The handset is available in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colours 
  • The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery
Lava has finally introduced a new smartphone in its Agni series after much hype and anticipation. Yes, we are talking about the Lava Agni 4, and it also marks the brand's entry into the UK market. The latest smartphone from the brand is loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications, including an AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, new and premium design, and more. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 24,999, and you can get it for Rs. 22,999 with some bank offers. That said, I had the chance to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know. 

To start with the design, the Lava Agni 4 surely gives a distinct look and feel the moment you take it out of the box. In fact, the box itself is unique from the other brands available in the market. I got the Phantom Black colour option for the review, though it also comes in Lunar Mist. 

lava agni 4 Lava Agni 4

The Lava Agni 4 is available in Phantom Black and Purple Mist colour options.

 

The company has made sure to bring the premium elements to its design. To start with, the phone comes with an aluminium flat frame, which is comfortable to hold. The back panel offers AG Glass with a soft touch that provides a premium feel, though it is susceptible to dust and oil prints. Keeping it wrapped under the cover is definitely a good option. Then there is a massive camera island that houses two cameras with Agni branding in between, which surely provides a different look from the rest of the competition.

The button placements are decent, and you also get an Action Key in the right place, which is basically your shortcut key to either perform certain functions, like take a screenshot or open any application. I liked the fact that the company has managed to give a distinct colour to the Action, which adds some value to the design. 

lava agni 4 5 Lava Agni 4

The Lava Agni 4 comes with a dedicated Action Key that let you access different shortcuts or apps.

 

The rear panel features a SIM slot, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. That said, the Lava Agni 4 surely offers improved design language over predecessors and is right in line with other smartphones in this price segment. 

Coming to the display, the Lava Agni 4 is loaded with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The screen comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, and up to 2,400nits of peak brightness. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display surely looks promising, and it is bright in indoor conditions. The colours look decent during my brief testing period, and we will talk more about this in our upcoming review. 

lava agni 4 4 Lava Agni 4

The smartphone comes with a cute avatar for Vayu AI on the home screen.

 

Now, coming to one of the major highlights of the device, the Vayu AI. The brand claims that its newly developed product is emotionally aware and designed for the Indian market. It comes with different AI agents, including AI Math and English teachers, AI Horoscope, AI Call Summary, AI Text Assistant, AI Photo Editor, AI Image Generator, and more. 

Moreover, you get a cute dog on the home screen that provides answers to your queries. All these features sure look promising, though it would be interesting to see the real-world implications when we test them out for different scenarios. So, stay tuned for an in-depth review of the same. 

lava agni 4 6 Lava Agni 4

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor.

 

In terms of performance, the Lava Agni 4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. The device is available with a single memory variant with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 15, and the company promises three generations of Android upgrades and four years of security patches. 

Coming to the cameras, the handset features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and f/1.88 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

lava agni 4 7 Lava Agni 4

The handset is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel with 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel combination.

 

On the front, the handset packs a 50-megapixel shooter capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. That being said, the camera interface is clean and the photos came out to be decent in daylight conditions, though I found the colours a bit saturated.

Lastly, the phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 66W fast charging support. You also get stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor along with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and more. 

To conclude, the Lava Agni 4 seems to be a good product from the brand, offering a good mix of decent specifications and pricing. However, the under Rs. 25,000 price segment is currently one of the hottest, with cutthroat competition, as we have models like the Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and more. 

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
