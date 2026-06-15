Many of us juggle more than one phone number. One is usually reserved for work, while another is for personal use, keeping both aspects of our lives separate. Managing multiple numbers has been easy for years thanks to features like dual-SIM and eSIM support. However, running two separate WhatsApp accounts on a single iPhone has always been an absolute headache. Thankfully, that's finally changing. WhatsApp now officially supports dual accounts on one iPhone, which means you can stop carrying around a second phone just for WhatsApp, or try any sketchy third-party apps that promise to fulfil such needs but cause more harm than good.

So, if you use separate numbers for work and personal communication, here's everything you need to know about setting up a second WhatsApp account on your iPhone.

How iPhone WhatsApp Dual Accounts Work

WhatsApp for iOS now has a multi-account feature, which, as the name suggests, allows users to add and manage two separate accounts on a single iPhone. However, each account should be linked to a different phone number since both accounts function independently within the messaging app.

Meta says once two accounts are registered, users can switch between them without having to log out. The account currently being used is considered the active account, while the other remains idle in the background. On the personalisation front, each account can have its own profile picture, About section, notification preferences, and privacy settings. Per WhatsApp, notifications for incoming messages and calls will continue to arrive even when an account is idle.

The multi-account feature requires a second phone number, which can be linked through a physical SIM card, eSIM, or another supported mobile number. WhatsApp notes that secondary accounts can only be created on a user's primary smartphone. The company also advises against frequently moving accounts between devices, as repeated verification attempts may trigger security restrictions.

How to Create a Second WhatsApp Account on iPhone Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap Settings from the bottom navigation bar. Tap the plus (+) icon located next to your profile name and select Add Account. Tap Agree and Continue to accept WhatsApp's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Now, select your country and enter the phone number you want to use for the second account. Tap Continue and verify the account using the six-digit code received via SMS or phone call. Enter your name and tap Next. Add a profile picture and About information if desired. You can also skip this step and complete it later. Finish the setup process and wait for WhatsApp to register the account.

Upon completion of the verification process, the second WhatsApp account will be added to the iPhone, and you can switch between them from the Settings menu when required. WhatsApp says that if the Add Account option is not visible, then users must ensure that they are running the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS.

If you no longer want to use a secondary account on a specific device, you can remove it without permanently deleting the WhatsApp account itself.

How to Remove a WhatsApp Account From iPhone

Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings > Account Tap Remove Account Select Go to Chat Backup if you want to back up your conversations before removing your account. Confirm the phone number and tap Remove

Users should note that removing an account only disconnects it from the current device. This means your WhatsApp account, groups, and channels will remain active.