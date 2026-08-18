Technology News
English Edition

CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut

The CMF Buds Neo was previously spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI database and has also received BIS certification in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 16:06 IST
CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF could offer the Buds Neo earbuds in multiple colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF Buds Neo will launch in India on August 20
  • The charging case shows a prominent circular element
  • CMF has not revealed the price or specifications of the Buds Neo
Advertisement

CMF Buds Neo will launch in India later this month, marking the brand's latest addition to its wireless audio lineup. The company has confirmed the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming earbuds through its press release and social media post. The new model has also appeared on certification platforms in India and Indonesia in recent months, offering some clues about its development. CMF has not yet revealed the price or specifications, but more details are expected at the launch.

CMF Buds Neo Design Teased Ahead of August 20 India Launch

The company confirms in a press release that CMF Buds Neo will be unveiled on August 20 at 12pm IST. CMF has positioned the earbuds as its most accessible product within the ecosystem. The image shared alongside the press release shows the earbuds with white stems and orange ear tips.

A video shared by CMF on X focuses on the circular element on the side of the Buds Neo charging case, which could be a physical control dial similar to the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds Pro 2. If so, it could handle controls such as volume adjustment, playback and noise control.

The X video shows the circular element on the CMF Buds Neo charging case in orange, cyan and black shades, suggesting the colour variants that the earbuds could be available in.

The CMF Buds Neo had previously appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI database with model number B190 and certification number 122343/DJID/2026. The earbuds also received BIS certification in India earlier this year under registration number R-93047031. The listing named Optiemus Electronics Limited as the manufacturer and pointed to a Noida facility, suggesting the Buds Neo could be made in India.

The certification listings did not reveal the earbuds' specifications or price. Earlier reports suggested that the Buds Neo could be a lower-cost CMF audio product, but the company has not disclosed its pricing yet.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMF Buds Neo, CMF, Nothing, CMF by Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Z11, Buds Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Official India Launch
CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Buds Neo Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  2. Xiaomi and Samsung Again Raise Prices of Their Tablet, Phones in India
  3. Lava Virat V1 5G Review: Not Just a Budget Phone
  4. Poco M8x 5G Will Launch in India With This Battery, Charging Support
  5. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colour Options
  6. iQOO Z11, Buds Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC and Other Certification Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Alleged Renders Leaked by Tipster; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  2. Binance Plans UK Comeback With FCA Licence Bid: Report
  3. Vivo Phones Could Get Google’s Scam Detection Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
  4. BitBox Patches Security Flaws That Could Expose Wallets to Malicious Firmware
  5. ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features
  6. Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut
  7. Google to Reportedly End Pixel Phones, Watches and Earbuds Manufacturing in China from 2027; Might Expand Production in India, Vietnam
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17 Prices in India Hiked For Second Time in Six Months; Xiaomi Pad 8 Gets Expensive
  9. [Exclusive] Boat Said to be Developing Conversational AI Features for Its Audio Products
  10. CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »