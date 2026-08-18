CMF Buds Neo will launch in India later this month, marking the brand's latest addition to its wireless audio lineup. The company has confirmed the launch date and teased the design of the upcoming earbuds through its press release and social media post. The new model has also appeared on certification platforms in India and Indonesia in recent months, offering some clues about its development. CMF has not yet revealed the price or specifications, but more details are expected at the launch.

CMF Buds Neo Design Teased Ahead of August 20 India Launch

The company confirms in a press release that CMF Buds Neo will be unveiled on August 20 at 12pm IST. CMF has positioned the earbuds as its most accessible product within the ecosystem. The image shared alongside the press release shows the earbuds with white stems and orange ear tips.

A video shared by CMF on X focuses on the circular element on the side of the Buds Neo charging case, which could be a physical control dial similar to the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds Pro 2. If so, it could handle controls such as volume adjustment, playback and noise control.

Buds Neo.

20 August. pic.twitter.com/ZjfWxscOXE — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) August 18, 2026

The X video shows the circular element on the CMF Buds Neo charging case in orange, cyan and black shades, suggesting the colour variants that the earbuds could be available in.

The CMF Buds Neo had previously appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI database with model number B190 and certification number 122343/DJID/2026. The earbuds also received BIS certification in India earlier this year under registration number R-93047031. The listing named Optiemus Electronics Limited as the manufacturer and pointed to a Noida facility, suggesting the Buds Neo could be made in India.

The certification listings did not reveal the earbuds' specifications or price. Earlier reports suggested that the Buds Neo could be a lower-cost CMF audio product, but the company has not disclosed its pricing yet.