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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Alleged Renders Leaked by Tipster; Design, Colour Options Revealed

The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE in Gray and Mint colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 19:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Alleged Renders Leaked by Tipster; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Galaxy S26 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Leaked renders show the Galaxy S26 FE in new colourways
  • The handset appears to feature a triple camera setup on a raised island
  • European pricing for the Galaxy S26 FE may start at EUR 799
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been sighted on various certification platforms lately, which suggests its launch could be on the horizon. Although the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' model, the purported handset has surfaced in alleged official-looking renders shared by a tipster. The images reveal two colourways of the Galaxy S26 FE, along with a triple rear camera setup and slim bezels.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Renders Leak

Tipster Roland Quandt shared two high-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE in a post on X. The images allegedly show the purported handset in two colourways — Gray and Mint colourways, corroborating previous leaks.

On the front, the Galaxy S26 FE sports a flat display with slim bezels. Like previous generations, the bottom bezel appears to be slightly thicker compared to the other three sides.

Based on the leaked renders, the design of the purported Fan Edition handset could have a familiar rear design, with three vertically aligned cameras. However, the three lenses are placed on a raised pill-shaped camera island, unlike the Galaxy S25 FE, which features individual rings sitting flush on the rear panel.

This design was also recently seen in a leaked hands-on video and is similar to the camera deco seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE were also leaked recently. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2,340x1,080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,900nits peak brightness in high-brightness mode. Under the hood, the purported handset may feature the Exynos 2500 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE could get a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is likely to be a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE may pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Leaks have also suggested that the purported handset could be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 88,000) in Europe.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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