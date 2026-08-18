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Vivo Phones Could Get Google’s Scam Detection Feature, Suggests APK Teardown

Phone by Google version 234.0.9 reportedly includes a reference to the Scam Detection feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 19:17 IST
Vivo Phones Could Get Google’s Scam Detection Feature, Suggests APK Teardown

Photo Credit: Google

Google’s Scam Detection feature uses on-device AI to warn about spam during calls

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Highlights
  • Vivo could be the next smartphone brand to get Scam Detection feature
  • It is currently unclear which vivo smartphones will support the feature
  • It has been available on Pixel handsets for some time
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Google's Scam Detection feature, which is designed to identify and avoid potential scams during phone calls, could soon be available in another Android smartphone brand. An APK teardown of the Phone by Google app suggested evidence of the feature in a Vivo handset. The feature uses on-device AI to warn about spam during calls, has been available on Pixel devices for some time and made its way to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series early this year.

Vivo May Be the Next Android Brand to Get Scam Detection Feature

As reported by Android Authority, a teardown of Phone by Google version 234.0.9 shows that Vivo could be the next Android brand to adopt Google's Scam Detection feature. As per screenshots shared by the publication, the teardown reportedly references “Sharpie,” Google's internal codename for the scam-detection functionality, alongside Vivo's name, strongly suggesting it will soon be available on Vivo handsets.

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It is still unclear which Vivo smartphones will offer the Scam Detection feature. It is likely to make its way to the Vivo X300 series first or could debut in the Vivo X500 series, which is expected to go official later this year.

The Scam Detection could be intended for Vivo handsets featuring Google's dialer. Vivo uses its own dialer in China; in other global markets, the company uses the Phone by Google app. Samsung provides Scam Detection through its own Phone app on the Galaxy S26 series.

If Vivo launches the Scam Detection feature, it would become the third Android brand after Google and Samsung to offer the feature. It has been available on Pixel handsets for some time. The feature was added to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series earlier this year.

Scam Detection uses on-device AI and security tools to spot fraudulent calls, text messages, and websites in real time. The feature works directly on the device, and when the on-device AI detects a suspicious pattern in SMS, MMS, and RCS messages, users will get a message warning of a likely scam

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Further reading: Vivo, Scam Detection, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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