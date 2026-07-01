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Two Xiaomi Smartphones, New Honor Handset Visit 3C Certification Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report

Two smartphones have been spotted on the 3C database, with model numbers M511CD and M098FE, and could arrive as Redmi handsets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 19:28 IST
Two Xiaomi Smartphones, New Honor Handset Visit 3C Certification Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Ultra has a 6.83-inch display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Honor and Redmi are reportedly gearing up to launch new smartphones
  • Honor is yet to announce launch plans for the MRK-AN00
  • Both Xiaomi phones are listed with 5G connectivity
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The Redmi K90 Ultra was launched in China on Tuesday with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an 8,550mAh battery. Now, Xiaomi seems to be gearing up to launch two new smartphones, and they are likely to be launched under the Redmi sub-brand, according to a report. The monikers of the phones are not known yet, but they have popped up on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) database. Additionally, an unknown Honor handset has also been spotted on the same certification platform.

Xiaomi's Upcoming Handsets Could Support Up to 100W Charging

As per a report by The Tech Outlook, the two unannounced Xiaomi smartphones bearing model numbers M511CD and M098FE have received 3C certification with certificate numbers 2026011606877463 and 2026011606877926, respectively. Both are listed with 5G connectivity.

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The recently launched Redmi K90 Ultra bears a similar model number, indicating that these new phones could be released with Redmi branding. The listing shows that they support Xiaomi's MDY-18-EW charger with up to 100W wired fast charging.

Additionally, a new Honor smartphone with the model number MRK-AN00 has also reportedly surfaced on the 3C with certificate number 2026011606877953. The listing suggests compatibility with HN-110410C00 and HN-110410C01 chargers, indicating 45W wired fast charging.

The same Honor MRK-AN00 had previously appeared on China's TENAA certification website with a 6.87-inch TFT display, 50-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is expected to be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage options.

It is worth noting that Redmi and Honor are yet to announce any plans to launch new smartphones, but the certification listings hint that the companies could be bringing their future handsets a step closer to launch.

Meanwhile, Redmi launched its Redmi K90 Ultra in China earlier this week with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It carries a D2 AI chip for gaming and graphics and includes an 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. A 6.83-inch display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor are the other key highlights of the phone.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, 3C, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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