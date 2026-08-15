WhatsApp introduced the ability to reserve usernames in late June. The instant messaging platform is currently allowing users to reserve their WhatsApp Usernames only via the mobile app as a precursor to the upcoming functionality. While announcing the same, the company said that soon users will be able to search for others using their usernames. The tech firm claims that this will eliminate the need for users to share their phone numbers with others if they do not wish to do so. The introduction of WhatsApp Usernames, which is expected to be rolled out soon, will bring the instant messaging service closer to other social media platforms.

Here is everything you need to know about the recently launched WhatsApp Usernames functionality, including what it is, how it works, and the benefits of using WhatsApp Usernames. You can also see how to reserve your WhatsApp username here.

What Are WhatsApp Usernames?

The soon-to-be-rolled-out WhatsApp Usernames functionality will let you search for other known and unknown users by simply typing their usernames in a dedicated search box. The feature is said to work similarly to how you search for your friends and other users on Instagram, Facebook, X, or Reddit. The functionality will bridge the gap between WhatsApp as a messaging platform and other social media platforms.

WhatsApp, while rolling out the ability to reserve WhatsApp Usernames, said that with the launch of the upcoming functionality, you will be able to just share your username with others to allow them to contact you. Currently, you have to provide your phone number to let users message you or initiate a voice or video call. Usernames will virtually remove this requirement. The company claims that this will enhance the security and privacy on the platform.

As previously mentioned, you can currently only reserve your WhatsApp Username. However, to offer convenience, the instant messaging platform is letting users import their usernames from other Meta-owned social media platforms. As a security measure, the company is also allowing users to set up a Username Key. If you set up one, only users who have this key will be able to contact you using your WhatsApp Username.

What Are the Benefits of Using WhatsApp Usernames?

The Kunal Shah-led platform claims that WhatsApp Usernames will offer various benefits to users. The functionality is claimed to offer enhanced privacy, as users will no longer have to share their phone numbers with someone they do not know. Similarly, the WhatsApp Usernames feature is also claimed to offer a more convenient way for others to search for you on WhatsApp, even if they do not have your phone number.

On top of this, in a professional environment, where you might not want to share your personal phone number, WhatsApp Usernames could be a better alternative. On the other hand, if you want to let others contact you on WhatsApp for a specific purpose, you simply share your WhatsApp Username publicly, instead of sharing your personal contact details.

The WhatsApp Usernames will also bring a more familiar way of networking for people who are also using other social media platforms, by making the user experience more uniform. Lastly, it can help in networking, as you can share your WhatsApp Username with a group of unknown people, allowing them to message or call you.

How to Use WhatsApp Usernames?

It is important to note that the company has yet to roll out WhatsApp Usernames, and it currently only allows users to reserve usernames. First, you will have to set up your username by opening WhatsApp on your phone. Then, navigate to the Account Settings menu. Here, you will be able to set your existing Instagram or Facebook username as your WhatsApp username. Alternatively, you can create a new username. Once you have reserved your WhatsApp Username, you can share it with your other users to let them contact you once the functionality has been rolled out in India.

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