Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy F70e 5G, and other mid-range phones were recently launched in the country. Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India as the company's flagship tablet earlier this year, in March. Soon after their debut, the two tech giants have now raised the prices of their devices in India. However, this is not the first price hike that these devices have received. The latest wave marks the second price hike for the Xiaomi Pad 8 in the last two months, and the second price increase for the Samsung Galaxy F and Galaxy M series phones in the last six months.

Samsung Galaxy F and M Series Prices Hiked

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims that the price of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has been increased by Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 3,000 for the models featuring 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, respectively. Similarly, the Galaxy F17 5G price in India has reportedly been increased by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM options, respectively.

The leaker further claims that the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy M17e 5G have also received price hikes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, respectively, with both handsets now retailing at a starting price of Rs. 17,499 each, compared to their launch price of Rs. 13,999.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Hikes Again

The Xiaomi India online listing of the Xiaomi Pad 8 has been updated to reflect the new price for the company's flagship tablet. The tablet is now listed at a starting price of Rs. 38,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 43,999.

In June, the prices of the two variants were increased to Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. Hence, the latest price hike marks a jump of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000, which is notably higher than the Rs. 2,000 price hike it received two months ago.

As previously mentioned, this is the second major price hike that mid-range Samsung smartphones have received in the last six months. For reference, the tech giant first raised the prices of multiple Galaxy A, M, and F series handsets in March.

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