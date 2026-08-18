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Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17 Prices in India Hiked For Second Time in Six Months; Xiaomi Pad 8 Gets Expensive

Xiaomi Pad 8 received its first price hike in India of about Rs. 2,000 in June.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 17:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17 Prices in India Hiked For Second Time in Six Months; Xiaomi Pad 8 Gets Expensive

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 is offered in two storage variants
  • Samsung first raised the prices of its phones in March
  • Xiaomi has updated its online store to reflect the new prices
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Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy F70e 5G, and other mid-range phones were recently launched in the country. Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India as the company's flagship tablet earlier this year, in March. Soon after their debut, the two tech giants have now raised the prices of their devices in India. However, this is not the first price hike that these devices have received. The latest wave marks the second price hike for the Xiaomi Pad 8 in the last two months, and the second price increase for the Samsung Galaxy F and Galaxy M series phones in the last six months.

Samsung Galaxy F and M Series Prices Hiked

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims that the price of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has been increased by Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 3,000 for the models featuring 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, respectively. Similarly, the Galaxy F17 5G price in India has reportedly been increased by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM options, respectively.

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The leaker further claims that the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy M17e 5G have also received price hikes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM configurations, respectively, with both handsets now retailing at a starting price of Rs. 17,499 each, compared to their launch price of Rs. 13,999.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Hikes Again

The Xiaomi India online listing of the Xiaomi Pad 8 has been updated to reflect the new price for the company's flagship tablet. The tablet is now listed at a starting price of Rs. 38,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 43,999.

In June, the prices of the two variants were increased to Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. Hence, the latest price hike marks a jump of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000, which is notably higher than the Rs. 2,000 price hike it received two months ago.

As previously mentioned, this is the second major price hike that mid-range Samsung smartphones have received in the last six months. For reference, the tech giant first raised the prices of multiple Galaxy A, M, and F series handsets in March.

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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 8, Samsung Galaxy F17, Samsung Galaxy M17, Samsung F70e, Samsung M17e, Xiaomi, Samsung, Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F17 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M17 Price in India, Samsung F70e Price in India, Samsung M17e Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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