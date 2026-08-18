Poco M8x 5G is scheduled to be launched in India as the latest addition to the company's mid-range M8 lineup this week. Leading up to its unveiling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. Now, the company has updated the dedicated microsite for the Poco M8x 5G to reveal the handset's key specifications and features, including its battery capacity, battery life, and fast charging support. The company recently confirmed that the Poco M8x 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset. It is also teased to ship in at least a green colourway.

Poco M8x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco phone has been updated to confirm that the Poco M8x 5G will be equipped with a 7,900mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to three days of battery life. Moreover, the company claims that the phone will deliver about 35 hours of social media scrolling, 27 days of messaging, 13 hours of GPS-based navigation, or 64 hours of music playback.

Apart from this, the Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India with support for 45W wired fast charging. The smartphone maker claims that the handset will provide a “day's” battery life with just 30 minutes of charging. Moreover, the upcoming Poco M series phone will ship with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging. More details, including the pricing, RAM and storage variants, additional colour options, and camera configuration, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

We already know that the Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India on August 21 at 12 pm IST, which is only a couple of days away. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. The handset is claimed to launch apps 43 percent faster. The phone managed to score more than 6,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The Poco M8x 5G will also be equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, it will feature a triple cooling solution, with a 12,439 sq mm graphite cooling area, a 1,924 sq mm copper foil layer, and a 3.5W thermal gel. The Poco M8x 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in at least a green colour option.

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