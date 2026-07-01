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No More Phone Numbers? WhatsApp Touts Usernames as Next Big Privacy Step

WhatsApp lets users set a Username key to restrict who can contact them by username.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 13:56 IST
No More Phone Numbers? WhatsApp Touts Usernames as Next Big Privacy Step

Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp recently underwent a major management overhaul

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp is currently letting users reserve a username
  • WhatsApp is confirmed to launch the feature soon
  • An X user called WhatsApp Usernames “a privacy nightmare”
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WhatsApp has announced that it will soon allow users to search for others on the instant messaging app using their usernames, bringing it closer to other social media platforms, like Instagram. In preparation for the rollout of the new functionality, the company has started allowing users to reserve their usernames. This would eliminate the need for users to share their phone numbers with others to let them contact them. Since the announcement, the company has received criticism online for the privacy risks it poses. Defending the upcoming functionality, WhatsApp stressed that Usernames is the instant messaging platform's new privacy feature, while highlighting that it is “entirely optional”.

WhatsApp Says Usernames Are 'Entirely Optional'

Responding to a user on X, WhatsApp emphasised that its upcoming Usernames functionality is the firm's “latest step" to give its users more privacy options for “how they show up in the app”. The company highlighted that the Usernames tool is an optional feature. Hence, if a user does not want to use it, they can continue sharing their phone numbers to let others contact them. The company said, “We're mindful that some people want consistency in how they show up across apps.”

The messaging platform also said that there is no directory of usernames from which users can browse the usernames, and the company also does not provide username suggestions. “Just like today, if someone new messages you, you'll see if they're a new account, in your contacts, if you share groups, or if they're based in a different country, and you are always in control of adding, blocking, or reporting them,” the instant messaging platform said. However, it's worth noting that third-party platforms could easily create databases containing usernames and real-world names.

As an additional privacy layer, the company lets users set a unique username key, offering more control over who can contact them by searching for their username. WhatsApp emphasised, “If you enable the username key, no one can reach out to you via usernames unless they also have the key.” However, it is worth noting that the Username key is also an optional feature, which is not turned on by default. People have to manually choose between the “Everyone” and “People who know my key” options.

This came as multiple users took to different social media platforms to highlight the privacy risks WhatsApp Usernames pose. Kartik Dayanand on X called the upcoming tool a “privacy nightmare”. He said, “On most social media apps, we try to get a username that matches our real name. It's a flex if we can grab one.” However, on WhatsApp, anyone will be able to search for other users by typing their real name and their inbox without their consent, Dayanand pointed out.

Similarly, social media influencer Ankur Warikoo highlighted that bad actors can reserve different iterations of his username to reach others on WhatsApp to impersonate him. He said, “Imagine receiving a message from warikoo / awarikoo / ankurwarikooo / ankur_warikoo / a_warikoo / ankurwarikooofficial etc etc - soliciting money.”

Warikoo further pointed out that most people do not understand “verified status”, even if WhatsApp introduces one at the launch of Username. Similarly, since other users will not be able to verify the authenticity of others by calling them, as they will not have their phone numbers.

Usernames on Other Social Media Platforms 

Most social media platforms rely on pseudonyms. The platforms verify users through their email addresses and phone numbers, which are not shared with others. However, other apps provide greater control over what other users may see on your feed.

Moreover, users restrict others from ever contacting them. Even if they do, messages from unknown users are sorted into a separate inbox. Platforms like X and Instagram also offer verified check marks to let others authenticate their identity, reducing the chances of impersonation. However, these verification check marks are part of paid subscriptions, which might not be affordable for all users.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Usernames, WhatsApp
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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