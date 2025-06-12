Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro has been launched in China. The latest Android tablet from the ZTE sub-brand Nubia comes in two colour options with a 9.06-inch OLED display with 2.4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. The tablet is backed by an 8,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro Price

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively. It is currently up for sale in China in Deuterium Transparent Dark Night and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing colour options (translated).

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro Specifications

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro runs on Android 15-based Redmagic OS 10.5 and features a 9.06-inch 2.4K(1,504x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1600nits of peak brightness. The display has a 4.9mm bezel and offers 5280Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU and up to 24GB LPDDR5T RAM. The tablet offers up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage.

For thermal management, the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro has a Pad Magic Cooling System 3.0 with 13 layers of heat dissipation, including active cooling fans, sandwich-style VC architecture, and liquid metal 2.0. The tablet includes an S3930 Synopsys touch chip with a 2000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. With this feature, it is claimed to offer a faster response and reduce touch delay by 70 percent.

On the rear, Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel camera. It features a 9-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies and engaging in video chats. It includes an in-built PC emulator that turns the tablet into a handheld game console capable of running AAA titles. Connectivity options on the tablet are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro is backed by an 8,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.