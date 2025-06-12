iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be launched in India next week, and the company has begun to reveal details of the smartphone's battery specifications ahead of its debut in the country. The upcoming Z10 series handset is already confirmed to feature a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimesnity 6300 chipset, and will offer support for 5G connectivity. It will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera and offers support for AI-powered image editing features.

iQOO Z10 Lite Specifications (Expected)

Ahead of the launch of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G in India, which is scheduled to take place in India on June 18, the company has announced that the handset will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. iQOO has yet to reveal the charging specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z10 Lite 5G. The handset will be available in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options.

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is a 6nm chipset that was first introduced by MediaTek in April 2024. It also powers similarly entry level devices from rival smartphone makers in the same price segment. iQOO is expected to reveal the RAM and storage configurations of the handset in the days leading up to its debut.

Other specifications revealed by the company include a 50-megapixel primary camera that features an unspecified Sony sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will also offer support for AI-powered image editing tools, including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance. These tools can erase unwanted objects in photos and enchance the clarity of older or blurry images, according to the company.

iQOO has also revealed that the upcoming Z10 Lite 5G will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Other details related to the handset's specifications are likely to be reveals in the coming days, or when the handset it launched in India next week.