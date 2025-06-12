Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While no official date has been confirmed, the South Korean tech giant has started teasing the upcoming foldable, claiming that it will be packed with "Ultra" features. The latest teaser suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will boast some AI-backed camera features, and a video shows a triple rear camera module. Previous leaks have claimed that the foldable could feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased

Samsung has teased the AI camera features of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 in a press release. Although the name of the handset is not expressly mentioned, the accompanying video hints at the anticipated book-style foldable. The phone appears to flaunt a triple rear camera unit, with three sensors arranged vertically, similar to the existing model.

The company states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with improved AI features, which might be able to process text-based as well as multimodal prompts. The camera is teased to have an intuitive interface and may help users understand and act based on what they are looking at. This hints at one or more new Galaxy AI features that users can access directly from the camera app.

Samsung added that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with enhanced privacy features to protect all user data. The upcoming foldable smartphone is said to offer an "Ultra experience," yet again.

Initially, when Samsung teased an "Ultra" foldable smartphone, it was speculated to be an Ultra-branded model alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, leaks and reports later suggested that there will likely be no separate Ultra variant and that the Fold 7 itself is expected to offer "Ultra" features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has been tipped to launch as the thinnest foldable smartphone, with a 3.9mm profile when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. Another recent teaser from the company also showcased the slim design fo the foldable.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely boast an edge-to-edge cover display. It is expected to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options and is rumoured to launch in mid-July.