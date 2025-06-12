Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2025 10:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is teased to have a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could launch in mid-July
  • The handset may come in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB options
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely boast an edge-to-edge cover display
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While no official date has been confirmed, the South Korean tech giant has started teasing the upcoming foldable, claiming that it will be packed with "Ultra" features. The latest teaser suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will boast some AI-backed camera features, and a video shows a triple rear camera module. Previous leaks have claimed that the foldable could feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased

Samsung has teased the AI camera features of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 in a press release. Although the name of the handset is not expressly mentioned, the accompanying video hints at the anticipated book-style foldable. The phone appears to flaunt a triple rear camera unit, with three sensors arranged vertically, similar to the existing model.

The company states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with improved AI features, which might be able to process text-based as well as multimodal prompts. The camera is teased to have an intuitive interface and may help users understand and act based on what they are looking at. This hints at one or more new Galaxy AI features that users can access directly from the camera app.

Samsung added that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with enhanced privacy features to protect all user data. The upcoming foldable smartphone is said to offer an "Ultra experience," yet again.

Initially, when Samsung teased an "Ultra" foldable smartphone, it was speculated to be an Ultra-branded model alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, leaks and reports later suggested that there will likely be no separate Ultra variant and that the Fold 7 itself is expected to offer "Ultra" features. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has been tipped to launch as the thinnest foldable smartphone, with a 3.9mm profile when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. Another recent teaser from the company also showcased the slim design fo the foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely boast an edge-to-edge cover display. It is expected to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options and is rumoured to launch in mid-July.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Poco X7 Pro

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased
  2. Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Check List
  3. iPhone 17 Roundup: Price, Specifications and Everything We Know So Far
  4. Zoom Phone Service Expanded as Company Launches Contact Centre in India
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Design, Colour Options Revealed; May Launch Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 AI Camera Features Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India (June 2025): Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Poco X7 Pro
  3. Over 4,300 Koalas Found in Newcastle’s Fringe Forests by Drone Survey
  4. Zoom Expands Phone Service to Six Telecom Circles, Zoom Contact Centre Launched in India
  5. NASA F-15 Flights Validate Supersonic Tools for X-59 Quiet Flight Quesst Mission
  6. NASA’s Chandra Spots Unexpectedly Strong Jet from Distant Black Hole at Cosmic Noon
  7. Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Spaceflight Postponed Following Oxygen Leak in Falcon 9 Booster
  8. Giada In My Kitchen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Giada De Laurentiis Makeover Special
  9. Too Much OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Upcoming Rom-Com Online?
  10. Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Comedy Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »