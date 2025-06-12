Technology News
Vivo X Fold 5 Launch Date Set for June 25; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Vivo X Fold 5 could weigh about 209g and may measure 8.7mm in thickness when folded.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2025 12:05 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 Launch Date Set for June 25; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 (pictured) is claimed to be lighter than the X Fold 3, which weighs 219g

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 will come in green, black and titanium colourways
  • The handset is claimed to meet IP5X and IPX9+ ratings
  • The Vivo X Fold 5 may pack a 6,000mAh battery
Vivo X Fold 5 will be unveiled in China later this month and the company has now revealed the launch date. It has also showcased the foldable's design and colour options. The phone is tipped to be slimmer and lighter than the Vivo X Fold 3, which weighs 219g and has a thickness of 10.2mm when folded and 4.65mm when unfolded. The upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 is confirmed to use 8T LTPO panels for the main and cover displays. The screens will offer high-frequency PWM dimming and Zeiss Master colour certification. 

Vivo X Fold 5 Launch: All We Know

The Vivo X Fold 5 will launch in China on June 25 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. In the post, Vivo claimed that the handset will be "lighter, stronger" than the X Fold 3. The accompanying poster shows a slim folded profile and a protruding camera bulge.

Pre-orders for the Vivo X Fold 5 are currently live in China via the official website. The landing page shows the handset with a flat cover display with uniform, slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. We also see a centrally placed, large, circular camera module on the back panel. It is seen with three cameras, an LED flash unit and the Zeiss branding on top.

Another post from Vivo confirms that the X Fold 5 will be available in green, titanium, and white colourways.

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao claimed that the Vivo X Fold 5 will be the first Android smartphone to be able to connect directly to Apple's iCloud. Users will be able to access iCloud files directly from the file manager app on X Fold 5, once connected. The phone will be able to sync with an iPhone in real-time, and it can also act as an extended screen for MacBook users. It is said to support AirPods pairing as well. 

Boxiao also shared periscope telephoto camera samples of the Vivo X Fold 5. The handset has been tipped to sport three 50-megapixel cameras at the back. It is expected to have two 32-megapixel selfie cameras, one each on the inner and cover displays. 

Vivo has already confirmed that the X Fold 5 will feature 8T LTPO main and cover screens with high-frequency PWM dimming. Both panels are said to offer 4,500 nits local peak brightness and have TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 and Zeiss Master colour certifications. The handset is claimed to meet IP5X and IPX9+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to weigh about 209g, could measure 4.3mm when unfolded, and 8.7mm when folded. The phone is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
