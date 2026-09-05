Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) has been one of the most popular mobile games in India, with over 10 crore downloads currently. However, with multiple improvements in terms of graphics, along with the addition of various elements, the hardware requirements to run the game have also increased, while also becoming larger in size. The battle royale-style multiplayer game now occupies a lot more space on devices than it did. To better serve a larger group of gamers, Krafton, the developer of BGMI, introduced BGMI Lite, a new title built within the BGMI ecosystem. The new game is said to occupy notably less storage on Android devices, while also demanding lower system specifications.

If you are wondering how you can register to play BGMI Lite when it launches later this year, along with other details, like the minimum system requirements and download size, we have prepared a guide to help you with the same.

BGMI Lite: How to Register on Android

Krafton opened the pre-registrations for the upcoming BGMI Lite for Android devices on August 25. Follow the steps mentioned below to register.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android handset. Then, tap on the magnifying glass icon to open the search menu. In the text box, type “BGMI Lite” and hit search. Now, tap on the BGMI Lite game tile. Here, click on the Pre-register button. You can also unregister by tap on the same button twice. You will be notified when the game launches later this year.

BGMI Lite: Minimum System Requirements (Expected)

Krafton has yet to officially reveal the exact minimum system requirements for the upcoming BGMI Lite. However, the company does say that it will not require top-of-the-line or mid-range hardware specifications to run the game smoothly.

Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or higher / MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or higher

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

GPU: Adreno 710 or higher / Arm Mali-G57 MC2 or higher

BGMI Lite: Download Size (Expected)

The new BGMI Lite title will be much smaller than the regular BGMI. The game will also occupy a lot less space on your device. Krafton says that the game will have a file size of about 1GB. Meanwhile, the initial download size of the game could be even smaller.

Further, the company says that it will include “no forced packages” before you play your first BGMI Lite match. On the other hand, with the added packages, the standard BGMI file size can go up to 8GB.

BGMI Lite: How to Play (Expected)

As previously mentioned, you will be notified when the game is available to download via the Google Play Store. Once available, you can simply download it on your handset. You will be able to log in using your existing account that you have previously used for playing the standard verison.

Krafton says that BGMI Lite will not be “Lite” on the gaming experience. Hence, you can expect the overall gameplay experience to be similar to the standard version, which you have been used to.

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