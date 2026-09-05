Technology News
English Edition

BGMI Lite: How to Register, Minimum Requirements, Download Size, How to Play and More

BGMI Lite is scheduled to launch in India in late 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 September 2026 08:00 IST
BGMI Lite: How to Register, Minimum Requirements, Download Size, How to Play and More

Photo Credit: Krafton

Here's how you can register for the BGMI Lite

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • BGMI Lite pre-registration recently went live
  • BGMI Lite is said to be much smaller than BGMI in file size
  • BGMI Lite will first be released for Android devices
Advertisement

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) has been one of the most popular mobile games in India, with over 10 crore downloads currently. However, with multiple improvements in terms of graphics, along with the addition of various elements, the hardware requirements to run the game have also increased, while also becoming larger in size. The battle royale-style multiplayer game now occupies a lot more space on devices than it did. To better serve a larger group of gamers, Krafton, the developer of BGMI, introduced BGMI Lite, a new title built within the BGMI ecosystem. The new game is said to occupy notably less storage on Android devices, while also demanding lower system specifications.

If you are wondering how you can register to play BGMI Lite when it launches later this year, along with other details, like the minimum system requirements and download size, we have prepared a guide to help you with the same.

BGMI Lite: How to Register on Android

Krafton opened the pre-registrations for the upcoming BGMI Lite for Android devices on August 25. Follow the steps mentioned below to register.

  1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android handset.
  2. Then, tap on the magnifying glass icon to open the search menu.
  3. In the text box, type “BGMI Lite” and hit search.
  4. Now, tap on the BGMI Lite game tile.
  5. Here, click on the Pre-register button.
  6. You can also unregister by tap on the same button twice.
  7. You will be notified when the game launches later this year.

BGMI Lite: Minimum System Requirements (Expected)

Krafton has yet to officially reveal the exact minimum system requirements for the upcoming BGMI Lite. However, the company does say that it will not require top-of-the-line or mid-range hardware specifications to run the game smoothly.

  • Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or higher / MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or higher
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • GPU: Adreno 710 or higher / Arm Mali-G57 MC2 or higher

BGMI Lite: Download Size (Expected)

The new BGMI Lite title will be much smaller than the regular BGMI. The game will also occupy a lot less space on your device. Krafton says that the game will have a file size of about 1GB. Meanwhile, the initial download size of the game could be even smaller.

Further, the company says that it will include “no forced packages” before you play your first BGMI Lite match. On the other hand, with the added packages, the standard BGMI file size can go up to 8GB.

BGMI Lite: How to Play (Expected)

As previously mentioned, you will be notified when the game is available to download via the Google Play Store. Once available, you can simply download it on your handset. You will be able to log in using your existing account that you have previously used for playing the standard verison.

Krafton says that BGMI Lite will not be “Lite” on the gaming experience. Hence, you can expect the overall gameplay experience to be similar to the standard version, which you have been used to.

FAQs

1. Will I be able to play BGMI Lite on a budget smartphone?

Yes, BGMI Lite is designed to run on devices that do not have top-of-the-line or even mid-range hardware specifications.

2. How much storage will BGMI Lite take on my Android smartphone?

BGMI Lite will take a lot less storage space on Android devices. The company says that it will have an initial download size under 1GB.

3. Do I need to pay to register for BGMI Lite?

No, you can register to play BGMI Lite when it launches for free via the Google Play Store.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BGMI Lite, How to, Krafton
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

Related Stories

BGMI Lite: How to Register, Minimum Requirements, Download Size, How to Play and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Power Bank 20000mAh 165W to Launch in India On This Day
  2. Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition Unveiled
  3. Alienware 15 Arrives on Flipkart: Is This the Ultimate Mid-Range Gaming Powerhouse?
  4. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active With a 1.47-Inch Screen Debuts: See Price
  5. BGMI Lite: How to Register, Minimum Requirements and More
  6. Luna Band Goes on Sale Globally: Price in India, Features
  7. Oppo A7 Pro Confirmed to Launch on This Date: See Features, Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy A27 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2026: Lenovo Unveiled New IdeaPad, Yoga and ThinkBook Laptops
  2. IFA 2026: Nvidia RTX Spark PCs, Local AI Tools Announced With October Launch Planned
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users
  4. Luna Band Now Available Globally: Check Price in India, Specifications and Features
  5. Pocket Bitcoin Data Breach Exposes Personal and Financial Information of 5,411 Customers
  6. Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Special Edition Goes on Sale: Price, Features and More
  7. IFA 2026: Noise Master Buds Open With Sound by Bose Technology Unveiled
  8. Binance Warns of Phishing Scam Targeting Crypto Users With Fake Account Security Alerts
  9. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Seems Imminent as Phones Appear on Certification Site
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launched With Up to 21 Days of Battery Life; Smart Band 11 Price, Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »