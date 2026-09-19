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Best Phones Under Rs. 50,000 With Wireless Charging in India: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Google Pixel 10a, More

These are some of the smartphones in India under Rs. 50,000 that offer wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 September 2026 08:00 IST
Best Phones Under Rs. 50,000 With Wireless Charging in India: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Google Pixel 10a, More

Reno 14 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro stands out with its 50W wireless charging
  • Nothing Phone 2 offers wireless charging at a considerably lower price
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset
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Choosing a smartphone that meets all your requirements is difficult. If you are planning to get a new phone with a budget of around Rs. 50,000, then there are many compelling options to consider in India. Many in this price range ship with wireless charging, which was once exclusive to premium devices. Wireless charging eliminates the need for tangled cables, making it more convenient to charge your devices. Alongside wireless charging, buyers have to look for high refresh-rate displays, strong processors, versatile cameras, and large batteries.

Our recommendations for smartphones in the Rs. 50,000 segment with wireless charging as a priority include the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Oppo Reno 14 Pro, and Nothing Phone 2.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is one of the latest phones available in India under Rs. 50,000. It is a strong contender if you want wireless charging. It features a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. This phone also has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.

motorola edge 70 pro plus review large

It ships with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired and 15W wireless charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is available in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is another option available in this competitive segment with wireless charging. It carries a 5,100mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. It has a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Pixel 10a runs on Google's Tensor G4 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 16 and is promised seven years of OS and security updates.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch pOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,100mAh, 30W, 10W (wireless)

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

Google Pixel 10a was launched in India at Rs. 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE remains a compelling choice if you want a premium Samsung smartphone with wireless charging. It offers a large AMOLED display, capable performance, a versatile camera setup, and Samsung's One UI software experience.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also supports wireless charging, making it one of the more feature-packed options in this price segment.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2400
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,700mAh, wired and wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched for Rs. 59,999, but now the handset is priced below the Rs. 50,000 mark. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the phone now costs Rs. 45,999 on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is another option available in India with fast wireless charging. It sports A 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 14 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,200mAh, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Price in India

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 54,999. It comes in Pearl White and Titanium Grey colour options.

Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 is an older option in this list, but this phone is currently listed for a reduced price tag and is suitable for people who have wireless charging as a priority. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging. It supports 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

nothing phone 2 first look cover gadgets360

The Phone 2 has a dual rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset also features Nothing's distinctive Glyph Interface.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,700mAh, 45W wired and 15W wireless charging

Nothing Phone 2 Price in India

The Nothing Phone 2 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. Currently, it is available at reduced prices across e-commerce sites. You can buy it in Dark Grey and White colour options.

FAQs

Which phone has the fastest wireless charging?

Oppo Reno 14 Pro offers the fastest wireless charging among the phones listed here. It supports 50W wireless charging.

Which chipset is used in the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+?

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.

What is the battery capacity of the Pixel 10a?

Pixel 10a carries a 5,100mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Nothing Phone 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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