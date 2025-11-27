Indane Gas LPG cylinders can be booked through various methods, both online and offline. For convenience, the company allows its customers to order a new LPG cylinder via a missed call, SMS, WhatsApp, website, or mobile app. While you can always choose to visit your nearest LPG cylinder distributor to book a cylinder offline, it is not always possible to do so. In such cases, one of the above-mentioned methods might come in handy. Similarly, if an Indane Gas distributor is not available in the vicinity, booking a cylinder online is the way to go.

If you are an Indane Gas customer, here is a step-by-step guide for you, which will help you in booking an LPG cylinder through various methods.

How to Book an Indane Gas LPG Cylinder Online Methods

Visit the Indian Oil website and sign in. Please note that you first need to get your mobile number registered with Indian Oil before moving forward. New users will have to create an account by clicking on the Register button in the top-right corner of the screen. Once signed in, return to the home page and tap on Login. The website will take you to the dashboard, presenting you with the option to book a new Indane Gas LPG cylinder. Then, follow the steps on the screen to complete the process.

How to book Indane Gas LPG cylinders via IVRS (All India Numbers)

Open the phone app. Dial 7718955555 from the previously registered contact number. Follow the voice prompts to book your new LPG cylinder. After completing the process, you will get a payment link on your phone. Once the payment has been made, you will receive a booking confirmation. You can also send a text message to the same IVRS number and follow the instructions to book an Indane Gas LPG cylinder.

How to book Indane Gas LPG Cylinders via Missed Call

Open the phone app. Call 8454955555 from your registered phone number and hang up. Indane Gas will send a payment link and a booking confirmation to your phone.

How to book Indane Gas LPG Cylinders via WhatsApp

Save the Indane Gas WhatsApp number 7588888824 on your phone. Message “Hi” to the Indane Gas chatbot from your registered phone number to initiate a conversation. Click on the desired option. Make the payment via the link sent to your phone to complete the booking process.

How to Book Indane Gas LPG Cylinders Using the IndianOil ONE Mobile App

Download the Indane Pay app on your Android or iOS phone. Log in with the registered phone number. Click on the Order Cylinder button on the home screen. Make the payment in the app to complete the booking process. You can also track the booking status from the IndianOil ONE mobile app.

FAQs

1. Do I need a registered mobile number to book an Indane Gas cylinder?

Yes, you would first need to get your number registered to book an Indane Gas LPG cylinder.

2. What is the official Indane Gas IVRS booking number?

The official Indane Gas IVRS number is 7718955555.

3. How can I book an Indane Gas cylinder through WhatsApp?

You can book an Indane Gas LPG cylinder via WhatsApp by texting “Hi” to the 7588888824 contact number.

4. Can I book a cylinder online without using the app?

You can visit the Indian Oil website to book an Indane Gas LPG cylinder online.