IndianOil ONE mobile app lets customers book a cylinder
Indane Gas LPG cylinders can be booked online and offline
Customers need a registered phone number to book a cylinder
Indane Gas LPG cylinders can be booked through various methods, both online and offline. For convenience, the company allows its customers to order a new LPG cylinder via a missed call, SMS, WhatsApp, website, or mobile app. While you can always choose to visit your nearest LPG cylinder distributor to book a cylinder offline, it is not always possible to do so. In such cases, one of the above-mentioned methods might come in handy. Similarly, if an Indane Gas distributor is not available in the vicinity, booking a cylinder online is the way to go.
If you are an Indane Gas customer, here is a step-by-step guide for you, which will help you in booking an LPG cylinder through various methods.
How to Book an Indane Gas LPG Cylinder Online Methods
