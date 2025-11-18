Bharat Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods

Before you book an LPG cylinder, make sure your mobile number is registered with your Bharat Gas distributor.
Bharat Gas customers in India can book LPG cylinders through several convenient methods, including phone calls, missed calls, WhatsApp, mobile apps and the official website. The company has streamlined the process with a unified national IVRS system and digital booking options, allowing users to place a refill request within a couple of minutes. Whether you prefer traditional calling or modern online tools, Bharat Gas offers multiple channels to ensure quick and accessible service.
These methods work across India and provide instant confirmation once the booking is successful. This means that you can pick from online or offline methods, depending on whether you have a smartphone, or are booking an LPG cylinder using the official mobile app. Here is a simple guide explaining each booking option and the answers to some common questions.
Before you start booking, make sure your mobile number is registered with your Bharat Gas distributor. You can do this on the ebharatgas.com website or by submitting a form at the distributor's office. Most booking methods, like SMS and IVRS, work only when you use the mobile number linked to your account.
FAQs
1. Do I need a registered mobile number to book a Bharat Gas cylinder?
Yes. Most booking methods, including IVRS, missed call, WhatsApp and the mobile app, work only when you use the mobile number registered with your Bharat Gas distributor.
2. What are the official Bharat Gas IVRS booking numbers?
You can book a refill by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345, which work across India.
3. How can I book a Bharat Gas cylinder through WhatsApp?
Save 1800224344 in your contacts, open WhatsApp, send “Hi,” select “Book Cylinder,” confirm your details and wait for the confirmation message.
4. Is there a quick way to book without calling or using the internet?
Yes. You can give a missed call to 7710955555 from your registered number and receive an SMS confirming your booking.
5. Can I book a cylinder online without using the app?
Yes. Visit my.ebharatgas.com, log in or create an account, go to the Refill Booking section and complete your booking online.
