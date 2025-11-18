Technology News
Bharat Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods

Before you book an LPG cylinder, make sure your mobile number is registered with your Bharat Gas distributor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 17:08 IST
Bharat Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: X/ @BPCLLPG

How to Book LPG Cylinder Online or Offline You can book a refill by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345

Highlights
  • Customers can book cylinders via the BharatGas app or website
  • WhatsApp bookings can be made by messaging 1800224344
  • Missed call booking works through 7710955555 for quick requests
Bharat Gas customers in India can book LPG cylinders through several convenient methods, including phone calls, missed calls, WhatsApp, mobile apps and the official website. The company has streamlined the process with a unified national IVRS system and digital booking options, allowing users to place a refill request within a couple of minutes. Whether you prefer traditional calling or modern online tools, Bharat Gas offers multiple channels to ensure quick and accessible service.

These methods work across India and provide instant confirmation once the booking is successful. This means that you can pick from online or offline methods, depending on whether you have a smartphone, or are booking an LPG cylinder using the official mobile app. Here is a simple guide explaining each booking option and the answers to some common questions.

How to Book LPG Cylinder Online or Offline Methods

Before you start booking, make sure your mobile number is registered with your Bharat Gas distributor. You can do this on the ebharatgas.com website or by submitting a form at the distributor's office. Most booking methods, like SMS and IVRS, work only when you use the mobile number linked to your account.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders via IVRS (All India numbers)

  1. Call either 7715012345 or 7718012345 from the mobile number registered with your distributor.
  2. Listen to the automated voice prompts and follow the instructions given.
  3. If asked, enter or confirm your Consumer Number when prompted.
  4. Choose the option for refill booking from the IVRS menu.
  5. Wait for an SMS that confirms your booking and includes the booking reference.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders via missed call

  1. Give a missed call to 7710955555 from the mobile number registered with your distributor.
  2. Allow the call to disconnect automatically after one ring.
  3. Wait to receive an SMS that confirms your booking and provides the reference number.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders via WhatsApp

  1. Save 1800224344 in your phone contacts.
  2. Open WhatsApp and send the message “Hi” to that contact.
  3. Choose the Book Cylinder option from the chat menu or bot replies.
  4. Confirm your customer details when prompted by the WhatsApp chatbot.
  5. Wait for an instant booking confirmation sent to your WhatsApp or as an SMS.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders using the BharatGas mobile app

  1. Download and install the BharatGas app from Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store.
  2. Open the app and log in using the mobile number registered with your distributor.
  3. Tap the Book Cylinder option in the app menu.
  4. Follow the on-screen prompts to select your refill and choose a payment method if required.
  5. Complete the booking and wait for confirmation via the app and SMS.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders through the Bharat Gas website

  1. Go to my.ebharatgas.com in your web browser.
  2. Log in with your registered mobile number or create an account if you do not have one.
  3. Navigate to the Refill Booking section on the website.
  4. Follow the steps to confirm your refill request and make an online payment if necessary.
  5. Note down the booking number shown on screen and wait for an SMS confirmation.

How to book Bharat Gas LPG cylinders through your distributor

  1. Call or visit your local Bharat Gas distributor in person.
  2. Provide your Consumer Number and request a refill booking.
  3. The distributor will process the booking and give you a receipt or SMS confirmation.

FAQs
1. Do I need a registered mobile number to book a Bharat Gas cylinder?

Yes. Most booking methods, including IVRS, missed call, WhatsApp and the mobile app, work only when you use the mobile number registered with your Bharat Gas distributor.

2. What are the official Bharat Gas IVRS booking numbers?

You can book a refill by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345, which work across India.

3. How can I book a Bharat Gas cylinder through WhatsApp?

Save 1800224344 in your contacts, open WhatsApp, send “Hi,” select “Book Cylinder,” confirm your details and wait for the confirmation message.

4. Is there a quick way to book without calling or using the internet?

Yes. You can give a missed call to 7710955555 from your registered number and receive an SMS confirming your booking.

5. Can I book a cylinder online without using the app?

Yes. Visit my.ebharatgas.com, log in or create an account, go to the Refill Booking section and complete your booking online.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bharat Gas Booking Numbers: How to Book LPG Cylinder Using Different Methods
