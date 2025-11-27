Infinix is teaming up with an Italian design studio for its upcoming flagship smartphone. The official name of the device is yet to be announced, but the company has confirmed its launch timeline. This is not Infinix's first venture into design partnerships. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary earlier joined hands with firms like BMW's DesignWorks studio for different smartphones. The Infinix GT 30 series is the company's latest offering in India.

Infinix Announces New Partnership

Infinix on Thursday teased a new collaboration via its social media handles, confirming a partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina. The brand has not explicitly named the studio, but the teaser poster clearly features Pininfarina's iconic logo, along with clues like '95 years of design' and 'Italy origin,' asking users to guess the identity of its first legendary design partner.

𝐀 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠.



The clues: Italy. 95 years of design. Supercar DNA🏎.



Who is Infinix's first legendary design partner? Drop your guess + the device you think we're co-designing. 👇#Infinix #InfinixLegendPartner #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/LSXkhdPyAs — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) November 27, 2025

The brand has not revealed which smartphone model will be co-designed with Pininfarina, but it has confirmed that it will launch next month. The Pininfarina is known for its automotive styling for iconic brands like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Peugeot. The post is shared with the tagline, 'masterpiece designed by a legend'.

In the past, Infinix teamed up with BMW's in-house DesignWorks team for the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition and the Note 40 series. The former has a unique Wings of Speed design and includes BMW's iconic tri-colour racing stripes on the frame near the camera. The Infinix Note 40 series has an F1-inspired design. These models also have custom wallpapers and a race-themed user interface.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ and Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G are the company's latest models in India. Both models have Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset.

The camera unit of Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both models pack a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix has packed a 5,500mAh battery on both models with support for 45W wired charging. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G supports 30W wireless charging, 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging.