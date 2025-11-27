Technology News
Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month

Infinix earlier teamed up with BMW’s in-house DesignWorks.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 18:25 IST
Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month

Photo Credit: Infinix / X

Infinix GT 30 5G+ and GT 30 Pro 5G are the company's latest models in India

Highlights
  • Infinix on Thursday teased a new collaboration
  • The teaser poster clearly features Pininfarina’s iconic logo
  • Pininfarina is known for its automotive styling for brands like Ferrari
Infinix is teaming up with an Italian design studio for its upcoming flagship smartphone. The official name of the device is yet to be announced, but the company has confirmed its launch timeline. This is not Infinix's first venture into design partnerships. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary earlier joined hands with firms like BMW's DesignWorks studio for different smartphones. The Infinix GT 30 series is the company's latest offering in India.

Infinix Announces New Partnership

Infinix on Thursday teased a new collaboration via its social media handles, confirming a partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina. The brand has not explicitly named the studio, but the teaser poster clearly features Pininfarina's iconic logo, along with clues like '95 years of design' and 'Italy origin,' asking users to guess the identity of its first legendary design partner.

The brand has not revealed which smartphone model will be co-designed with Pininfarina, but it has confirmed that it will launch next month. The Pininfarina is known for its automotive styling for iconic brands like Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Peugeot. The post is shared with the tagline, 'masterpiece designed by a legend'. 

In the past, Infinix teamed up with BMW's in-house DesignWorks team for the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition and the Note 40 series. The former has a unique Wings of Speed design and includes BMW's iconic tri-colour racing stripes on the frame near the camera. The Infinix Note 40 series has an F1-inspired design. These models also have custom wallpapers and a race-themed user interface.

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ and Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G  are the company's latest models in India. Both models have Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset.

The camera unit of Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ has a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both models pack a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix has packed a 5,500mAh battery on both models with support for 45W wired charging. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G supports 30W wireless charging, 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Cool gamer-centric design
  • GT Triggers make fun to game on
  • Bright and fast display
  • Smooth and fast software
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Average cameras
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2720 pixels
Infinix, Pininfarina
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development

