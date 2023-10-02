Technology News

iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone

iPhone users can turn off NameDrop by toggling the Bringing Devices Together option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 October 2023 12:30 IST
iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first previewed iOS 17 during WWDC23 in June

Highlights
  • iOS 17 includes a lot of interesting new features
  • NameDrop only works for sending new contact information
  • iOS 17 released earlier this month as free software update
Advertisement

Apple released iOS 17 for all users across the globe earlier this month alongside the new iPhone 15 series. The latest iteration of the iPhone operating system has many interesting features and upgrades including a new NameDrop feature. This functionality works like AirDrop and allows you to share contact details by placing your iPhone close to someone else's iPhone. This can be performed by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together as well. However, Apple will bring this feature to the wearable in an update later this year. 

How to use the NameDrop feature on iOS 17

iPhone users have to switch on AirDrop to use the NameDrop feature. This can be done by heading to Settings>Select General > AirDrop. Make sure your AirDrop is open to Everyone and both iPhone models are running on iOS 17. Check out how you can swap contacts with another iPhone.

  1. Hold the top of your iPhone near the top of someone else's device.
  2. A glow will emerge from the top of both devices to indicate a successful pairing and NameDrop will appear on both screens.
  3. Continue holding and NameDrop will appear on both screens.
  4. You can choose to Share or Receive Only or do both at once.
  5. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other before NameDrop completes.

NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact. Users can turn off NameDrop by heading into Settings>Select General > AirDrop and toggle the Bringing Devices Together option. Apple already confirmed that NameDrop will be available on Apple Watch in an update later this year.

ios 17 settings NameDrop

iOS 17

 

Apple's iOS 17 software has been available to eligible iPhone models since last week. Besides the NameDrop functionality, the latest operating system brings a lot of improvements and new features to iPhone models including StandBy Mode and a Live Voicemail feature that allows users to read a real-time transcription at the same time the caller is speaking. In iOS 17, the Health app offers new mental health features and Reminders show grocery lists. It also includes an Apple Journal app and Offline Maps allow you to share AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories with other users.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 17, iPhone 15, NameDrop, NameDrop Feature, iOS 17 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant
Google Rolls Out Earthquake Alerts System for Android Smartphones in India

Related Stories

iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  7. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Surface Online Right Before Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
  3. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  5. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  6. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  7. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  9. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.