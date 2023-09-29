iPhone 15 lineup hit stores across over 40 countries, including the US, the UK, India, Germany, Japan, and China last week. Now, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are set to go on sale in more than 20 additional countries starting today (September 29). The iPhone 15 series features few minor design changes over the iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a titanium casing, a customisable Action button, and a more advanced 48-megapixel primary camera. All models feature Dynamic Island and run iOS 17 out-of-the-box.

Apple has expanded the sale of the iPhone 15 series to additional countries on Friday. The brand hasn't provided the full list of countries where the iPhone 15 will be available in the second wave of sale but it is confirmed to be available for purchase in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions. Prices of the handsets will vary for each country.

Around 40 countries including India, China, Europe and the US were among the first to get their hands on the new iPhone 15 lineup starting September 22.

Price of the iPhone 15 in India starts at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base variant, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900.

In the US, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,000), and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000). The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, cost $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000), respectively.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

All new iPhone models come with Dynamic Island and run iOS 17 out-of-the-box. They include Apple's latest U2 Ultra-wideband chip for improved tracking and are equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging as well.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. Both Pro models support ProMotion with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The regular models are powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models run on Apple's fresh A17 Pro SoC.

For optics, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus carry a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The iPhone 15 Pro models flaunt triple rear camera units, comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The 12-megapixel telephoto sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes a periscope lens. The regular models offer USB 2 support, while the Pro models come with USB 3 connectivity.

