WWDC 2023: iOS 17 Unveiled With StandBy Mode, Journal App, and Several Improvements

iOS 17 brings a new Journaling app that integrates data from other apps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 23:24 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Offline Maps and more are coming to iOS

Highlights
  • Apple announces newer versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS
  • AirDrop-related feature called NameDrop announced during WWDC 2023
  • iOS 17 is likely to get a public release in September

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) has kicked off in California and the Cupertino giant is offering a first look at its iOS 17 at the annual event. The latest version of iPhone makers' software packs several new features and improvements. This time, Apple has added noticeable enhancements to the Phone and Messages apps. iOS 17 brings a new Journal app that integrates data from other apps. It is getting a StandBy mode that converts iPhone to an alarm clock when on the side and charging. Offline Maps are coming to iOS, in addition to tweaking the AirPlay and SharePlay. Apple also previewed the latest versions of its tablet, PC, smartwatch, and TV box operating systems, specifically, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at the event.

Developers are able to get their hands on the first betas of the new operating systems this week followed by a public beta next month. The iOS 17 and other major updates will then likely be released to all users sometime in September, probably alongside the iPhone 15 series.

StandBy Mode

As expected, the iOS 17 update comes with a feature that lets users view more items on their locked iPhone screen horizontally while charging. This new StandBy mode for charging converts the iPhone screen into a smart display with the date and time. It will display details from Live Activities, widgets, and smart stacks. This StandBy feature will automatically turn on when the phone is horizontal while charging.

Journal App

The iPhone maker is offering its own Journal app in iOS 17. This would assist users to track and record their activities and thoughts through a log of their daily life. It leverages data from the user's iPhone to make suggestions about what they might like to journal about. People can include photos and activities in Journals. This is claimed to be end-to-end encrypted as well.

NameDrop
The latest operating system also comes with an AirDrop-related feature called NameDrop for sharing phone numbers with other iPhone users. Selected email addresses and phone numbers can be shared by bringing two iPhones near each other.

apple namedrop ios17 iOS 17

Finally, iOS 17 brings live transcription feature for voicemail. This shows the transcript of the message a caller is leaving in real time. Offline Maps are coming to iOS this time. Apple has dropped the 'Hey Siri' command, and now users can say just 'Siri'. Also, users can create and insert Live Stickers. 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
