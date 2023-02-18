Technology News

How to Set Up App-Based Two Factor Authentication on Twitter for Free

You don't have to pay Twitter a monthly fee just to secure your account.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2023 14:59 IST
How to Set Up App-Based Two Factor Authentication on Twitter for Free

Photo Credit: Reuters

App-based two-factor authentication is much safer than the SMS based option

Highlights
  • Twitter supports three different modes of two-factor authentication
  • Only Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to SMS codes from March 20
  • Users can setill set up hardware or app-based two-factor authentication

Twitter has announced that it will soon stop supporting SMS based two-factor authentication (2FA) for users that are not subscribed to Twitter Blue. Users will have up to March 20 to disable text-based login authentication codes on their accounts, according to the microblogging service. This means that several users who rely on receiving SMS codes to protect their account will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue. For those who do not want to subscribe, Twitter will continue to support alternative 2FA methods at no extra cost. 

While Twitter has explained that the reason for shutting down free access to SMS based 2FA was because the phone-number mechanism was abused by "bad actors", the microblogging service's post also says that access to SMS-based 2FA for Twitter Blue subscribers "may vary by country and carrier."  

If you don't want to pay Twitter a hefty monthly fee — Twitter Blue costs up to Rs. 900 a month in India — for SMS based two-factor authentication to protect your account, you can switch to a more secure option to protect your account via authentication apps. You can download apps like Authy, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and our favourite, the open source Aegis Authenticator before following the steps below.

How to enable app-based two-factor authentication using third-party apps.

  1. Visit the settings section on the Twitter website on your computer.
  2. Click on Security and account access > Security > Two-factor authentication.
  3. Disable the Text message option, if it is enabled on your account.
  4. Now select Authentication app > Get started.
  5. Open the authentication app that you downloaded, and scan the QR code displayed on the Twitter website.
  6. Enter the six-digit numeric code displayed on your authentication app to confirm the setup process.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Two Factor Authentication, 2FA
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Directed to Improve Service Quality Immediately, Report State Level Call Drop Data
Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

How to Set Up App-Based Two Factor Authentication on Twitter for Free
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  4. The Ptron Bassbuds Zen Offer Quad Mics, Cost Just Rs. 999: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  6. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  7. Poco C55 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls on iOS
  10. Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content on OTT Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Directed to Improve Service Quality Immediately, Report State Level Call Drop Data
  3. Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details
  4. WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Calls Rolling Out to iOS Users: All Details
  5. The Marvels Release Delayed by Disney, Captain Marvel Sequel Set to Arrive on November 10
  6. Brazil's Electric Aircraft Maker Eve 'On Track' to Start Services in 2026, Seeks Rules to Govern Sector
  7. Microsoft Limits Revamped Bing Chatbot to 5 Questions per Session, Says Long Sessions Confuse Chat Model
  8. Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March
  9. Google Calls CCI Fine Over Mobile App Distribution 'Unfair Imposition'
  10. Amazon Announces Work From Office for at Least 3 Days a Week From May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.