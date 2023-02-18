Technology News
Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y56 5G was available for purchase via offline retail stores from February 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2023 14:49 IST
Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y56 5G is offered in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y56 5G is available in a single storage configuration
  • The smartphone features a super night camera mode
  • The new Vivo device is equipped with a dual rear camera unit

Vivo Y56 5G smartphone was launched in India by the company on Saturday. Sales of the handset via offline retail shops began on February 15. The device is now also listed for purchase on the official Vivo website. The newly launched smartphone from Vivo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The device is sold in a single RAM and storage configuration and is offered in two colour options.

Vivo Y56 5G price in India, availability

In India, the Vivo Y56 5G is now available for purchase through both online and offline channels. The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 19,999. It is available in the colours Black Engine and Orange Shimmer.

Vivo Y56 5G price specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y56 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD screen. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 8GB of RAM, according to the company. By utilising unused onboard storage on the smartphone, the built-in RAM can be "expanded" up to 16GB.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y56 5G consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. A 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture is located on the front of the smartphone for selfies and video chats. It also has 128GB of internal storage.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity options offered with the Vivo Y56 5G. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are included on the new Vivo phone. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the side for biometric authentication.

The Vivo Y56 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. It measures 164.05x75.60x8.15mm and weighs 184 grams, as per the company.

Vivo Y56 5G

Vivo Y56 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y56 5G, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Directed to Improve Service Quality Immediately, Report State Level Call Drop Data
