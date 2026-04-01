Axis Bank has rolled out a new feature that allows customers to update their registered mobile number through Aadhaar-based face authentication on its mobile banking app. The update process is fully digital and can be completed without visiting a branch. Users are required to verify their identity using a live facial scan linked to Aadhaar, followed by OTP confirmation. The bank said the feature is designed to simplify a routine account update while maintaining identity verification through Aadhaar-based authentication.

Axis Bank has introduced a new feature that lets customers update their registered mobile number using Aadhaar-based face authentication on its mobile banking app. The bank said the process can be completed entirely online, allowing users to make the change without visiting a branch. This adds a self-service option for a task that typically requires in-person verification.

To update the mobile number, users need to follow these steps on the Axis Bank Open app:

Type in the new mobile number you want to register. Open the AadhaarFaceRD app, which is available on the Play Store. Complete Aadhaar-based face authentication by capturing a live image using the front camera. Enter the one-time password sent to the new mobile number to confirm the update.

Axis Bank said the feature uses Aadhaar face authentication to verify a user's identity by matching a live image with records stored in the Aadhaar database. As an added safety measure, the bank noted that mobile banking transaction limits are temporarily reset to default levels for the first 24 hours after the number is updated, and the user logs in again.

The bank also said the service is available as a self-service option on its mobile app, while customers can continue to use branch support if needed.