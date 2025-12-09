Losing your credit card or spotting an unauthorised transaction can be stressful, but acting quickly can help you avoid financial loss and further misuse. Axis Bank allows customers to block their credit cards instantly using multiple online and offline methods, ensuring quick protection against fraud. Whether your card is misplaced, stolen, damaged, or suspected of being compromised, knowing the right steps to block it immediately is crucial. Axis Bank offers convenient options such as mobile banking, internet banking, customer care, and even SMS services to help users secure their cards without visiting a branch.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card Online

Blocking your credit card prevents unauthorised spending and enables you to request a replacement card safely. With cyber fraud and card-related scams on the rise, understanding how to take swift action has become more important than ever. In this feature, we explain all the different ways you can block your Axis Bank credit card online, along with clear step-by-step instructions to help you complete the process quickly and securely from anywhere.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card Using the Axis Bank Mobile App

First, you need to open the Axis Bank mobile app on your phone and log in using either your MPIN or your internet banking username and password. Once you're on the home screen, head to the main menu or dashboard and tap Credit Cards to view your linked cards. Next, choose the specific credit card you want to block from the list of cards displayed on your screen. After selecting the card, look for and tap Controls or Manage Usage to access the settings for that card. From the available options, select Block & Replace Card to start the blocking process for your chosen credit card. Finally, follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your request. The app will usually send an OTP (one-time password) to your registered mobile number, so enter that code when prompted to verify and complete the blocking.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card Using Internet Banking

To start, you need to visit the Axis Bank Internet Banking website and log in to your account using your customer ID and password. After you log in, go to the Accounts section from the main menu on the dashboard. Go to My Credit Cards > More Services to see additional card-related options. From the list of services, select the Block Credit Card option to begin the blocking process. Then, choose the specific credit card you want to block from the list of cards linked to your account. After that, select the appropriate reason for blocking your card from the options provided on the screen. Finally, click Next, and when prompted, enter the NetSecure Code you receive via SMS on your registered mobile number to confirm and submit your blocking request.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card Using the Axis Bank Support Website

First, you need to open your web browser and go to the Axis Bank support page by typing AxisBank.com/Support in the address bar. Once the Support home page loads, look for the Insta Services option and click on it to proceed. On the Insta Services page, find and click on the Cards option so you can manage your card-related requests. Next, choose the Block Credit Card option (or Block & Replace Your Debit/Credit Card) to start the blocking process. Now, enter your registered mobile number in the space provided, and then type in the OTP you receive on your phone to verify your identity. Finally, select the specific credit card you want to block from the list shown on the screen and click Submit to complete the request.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card Using the Axis Aha! Chatbot

First, you need to visit the official Axis Bank website and click on the Axis Aha! chatbot icon, which is usually visible on the homepage. Once the chat window opens, type something like Block Card or Block Credit Card to let the chatbot know what you want to do. Next, you will be asked to log in for security, so sign in using your Internet Banking credentials or MPIN as prompted. After you log in, the chatbot will show you a list of your cards, and you should select the specific credit card you would like to block. Then, click on the Confirm option when the chatbot asks you to verify that you want to block that card. Finally, enter the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number into the chat window to authorise the request and complete the blocking process.

How to Block Axis Bank Credit Card via SMS

Firstly, you need to open the SMS or messaging app on your phone using the mobile number that is registered with your Axis Bank account. Type BLOCK followed by a space and your 16-digit credit card number (for example, BLOCK 4123456789012345). If you do not want to enter the full number, you can also try typing BLOCK followed by the last 4 digits of your card number, or use BLOCKCARD with either the full 16-digit number or the last 4 digits, depending on what your bank communication supports. Once you have typed the message in the correct format, choose the recipient and send it to any one of these numbers: 56161600, +919951860002, or 5676782. After you send the message, wait for a reply from Axis Bank. You will receive a confirmation SMS once your credit card has been successfully blocked in real time.

However, if you are facing an emergency like loss or theft and cannot use SMS or the internet, you can immediately call Axis Bank customer care at 1860 419 5555 or 1860 500 5555 and ask the executive to block your credit card on the spot.

FAQs

1. What should I do first if I lose my Axis Bank credit card?

You should block your credit card immediately using the Axis Bank mobile app, internet banking, SMS service, chatbot, or by calling customer care to prevent any unauthorised transactions.

2. Can I block my Axis Bank credit card without internet access?

Yes, you can block your credit card via SMS by sending the correct BLOCK message format to the designated numbers. You can also call Axis Bank customer care for instant blocking.

3. Will I receive confirmation after blocking my credit card?

Yes, once your card is successfully blocked through any method, Axis Bank will send you a confirmation message or notification.

4. Can I block my Axis Bank credit card using a chatbot?

Yes, you can block your credit card using the “Axis Aha!” chatbot on the official website after logging in and verifying your request by entering the OTP provided by the company.

5. Can I request a replacement card after blocking my credit card?

Yes, blocking your credit card also allows you to safely request a replacement card through the app, internet banking, or customer care.