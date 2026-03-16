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How to Enable AI-Powered Notification Summaries on Your Google Pixel Phones

The AI-powered notification summaries feature is available on the Google Pixel 9 and 10 series (except the A-series phones).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 March 2026 18:27 IST
How to Enable AI-Powered Notification Summaries on Your Google Pixel Phones

Google Pixel’s notification summaries work with WhatsApp, Slack, Google Messages, and more

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Highlights
  • AI notifications turn long messages into brief overviews
  • It is disabled by default
  • The data processing for the feature occurs on-device
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With each new generation, Google has introduced an increasing number of artificial intelligence (AI) features in Pixel phones. The latest Pixel 10 series or last year's Pixel 9 series offer a large number of AI-driven tools and experiences that users can make a part of their daily usage. But in recent times, one of the most popular features is the AI-generated notification summaries, which was released last year as part of November's Pixel Drop. It groups and summarises notifications to let users quickly understand the information.

What Are Notification Summaries on Pixel Phones?

Notification Summaries, available on certain Google Pixel smartphones, use AI to analyse incoming notifications and present them as a brief overview. Instead of displaying several individual notifications, the system groups them together and generates a short summary. This feature primarily works across messaging app notifications, such as Google Messages, Android Messages, WhatsApp, Slack, and others.

For example, multiple messages from a group chat or several alerts from the same app may be combined into a single summary notification. This helps reduce clutter in the notification shade and allows users to quickly understand what happened without scrolling through long lists of alerts.

Requirements for Notification Summaries

Before you can enable notification summaries, you need to make sure that your smartphone is compatible with the feature. Currently, the AI experience is only available on the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 10 series. However, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a do not support this capability.

It is also a good idea to make sure that your smartphone is updated to the latest version of the operating system. Google recently released the notification organiser feature that groups AI notifications into different categories to let users know what the message is about before they begin reading the overview.

While connectivity to the Internet is necessary to receive the notifications, the feature uses the on-device Gemini Nano AI model, which does not require an active Internet connection.

How to Enable Notification Summaries on Pixel Phones

Follow these steps to enable Notification Summaries on a Pixel phone:

  1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone.
  2. Scroll down and tap Notifications.
  3. Look for Notification Summaries.
  4. Toggle the feature On.
  5. Once enabled, compatible notifications will start appearing in summarised form in the notification panel.

Do note that the AI notifications feature is currently only available in English and Japanese languages. Notifications in other languages, or those mixed with emoji will not be summarised. To ensure that you receive the overviews, set your primary system language to either English or Japanese.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel 10 series, AI notifications, Notification summaries, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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