With each new generation, Google has introduced an increasing number of artificial intelligence (AI) features in Pixel phones. The latest Pixel 10 series or last year's Pixel 9 series offer a large number of AI-driven tools and experiences that users can make a part of their daily usage. But in recent times, one of the most popular features is the AI-generated notification summaries, which was released last year as part of November's Pixel Drop. It groups and summarises notifications to let users quickly understand the information.

What Are Notification Summaries on Pixel Phones?

Notification Summaries, available on certain Google Pixel smartphones, use AI to analyse incoming notifications and present them as a brief overview. Instead of displaying several individual notifications, the system groups them together and generates a short summary. This feature primarily works across messaging app notifications, such as Google Messages, Android Messages, WhatsApp, Slack, and others.

For example, multiple messages from a group chat or several alerts from the same app may be combined into a single summary notification. This helps reduce clutter in the notification shade and allows users to quickly understand what happened without scrolling through long lists of alerts.

Requirements for Notification Summaries

Before you can enable notification summaries, you need to make sure that your smartphone is compatible with the feature. Currently, the AI experience is only available on the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 10 series. However, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a do not support this capability.

It is also a good idea to make sure that your smartphone is updated to the latest version of the operating system. Google recently released the notification organiser feature that groups AI notifications into different categories to let users know what the message is about before they begin reading the overview.

While connectivity to the Internet is necessary to receive the notifications, the feature uses the on-device Gemini Nano AI model, which does not require an active Internet connection.

How to Enable Notification Summaries on Pixel Phones

Follow these steps to enable Notification Summaries on a Pixel phone:

Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone. Scroll down and tap Notifications. Look for Notification Summaries. Toggle the feature On. Once enabled, compatible notifications will start appearing in summarised form in the notification panel.

Do note that the AI notifications feature is currently only available in English and Japanese languages. Notifications in other languages, or those mixed with emoji will not be summarised. To ensure that you receive the overviews, set your primary system language to either English or Japanese.