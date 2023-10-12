Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Energy efficient ACs from top brands like LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Godrej and more are available for a cut price during the Great Indian Festival sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2023 17:10 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Photo Credit: LG

The LG 1.5 ton 5-star AI dual inverter split AC is available for Rs. 43,490

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began October 7 for Prime members
  • The e-commerce site is also offering bank discounts on SBI transactions
  • LG 1 ton 4-star AI dual inverter split AC is available for Rs. 34,990
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 kicked off for Prime members on October 7, bringing deep discounts on a host of products and devices. The sale is providing offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, electrical appliances, gaming consoles, and more. The e-commerce giant is also offering bank discounts, with up to 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit card transactions for select items in the sale.

Air conditioners have also received discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale. Energy efficient ACs from top brands like LG, Lloyd, Blue Star, Godrej and more are available for a cut price during the Great Indian Festival sale. Based on your need, you can take a pick between different tonnages of air conditioners available. Here are our picks for the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here are the best deals on air conditioners

Product MRP Deal Price
LG 1.5 ton 5-star AI dual inverter split AC Rs. 75,990 Rs. 43,490
Lloyd 1.5 ton 5-star heavy duty inverter split AC Rs. 75,990 Rs. 47,190
LG 1 ton 4-star AI dual inverter split AC Rs. 61,990 Rs. 34,990
LG 1.5 ton 2-star dual inverter split AC Rs. 62,990 Rs. 31,490
Voltas 1.5 ton 3-star inverter split AC Rs. 59,990 Rs. 35,172
Carrier 1.5 ton 3-star AI inverter split AC Rs. 59,990 Rs. 38,870
Godrej 1 ton 3-star inverter split AC Rs. 42,900 Rs. 27,990
Blue Star 1.2 ton 3-star inverter split AC Rs. 57,500 Rs. 31,990
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q19YNZE)

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q19YNZE)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 5 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 685.26 W
Dimensions 99.8 cm x 34.5 cm x 21 cm
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEV)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEV)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 5 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 780.56 W
Dimensions 99.7 cm x 34.3 cm x 20.5 cm
LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q18ZNVE)

LG 1.5 Ton 2 Star Inverter Split AC (RS-Q18ZNVE)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 2 Star
Type Inverter Split
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 962.65 kWh
Dimensions 83.7 cm x 30.8 cm x 18.9 cm
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CAI18ER3R32F0)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (CAI18ER3R32F0)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 964.1 W
Dimensions 85 cm x 27 cm x 22 cm
Technology Inverter Technology
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 12TINV3R32-GWA)

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 12TINV3R32-GWA)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.0 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 694.03 W
Dimensions 84.9 cm x 28.9 cm x 21 cm
Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IA315YNU)

Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IA315YNU)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.2 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 865.48 W
Dimensions 84.1 cm x 30 cm x 20.7 cm
Technology Inverter Technology
Further reading: Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2023, LG
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Air Conditioners
