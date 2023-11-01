Technology News
Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

ICICI Bank card holders can avail of an additional instant discount on the Apple Watch SE 2 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2023 14:33 IST
Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch SE 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Apple Watch SE 2 was launched in 2022
  • The smartwatch is usually priced at Rs. 29,900 in India
  • The Apple Watch SE 2 comes with crash detection from the Series 8 model
Apple Watch SE 2 is the most affordable current-generation smartwatch from Apple that you can buy today and the ongoing Amazon sale — now in its final phase — has resulted in a notable price drop, making it one of the best times to purchase the wearable device. If you purchase the second-generation Apple Watch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can avail of bank discounts that can lower the final price of the smartwatch by nearly Rs. 10,000.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can purchase the Apple Watch SE 2 model with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity for Rs. 23,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 29,900. If you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3,750 to further lower the price of the smartwatch to Rs. 20,249.

apple watch se 2 amazon offer apple watch se 2

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

It is worth noting that this discount is valid for the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, and lowers the price by a whopping Rs. 9,651. You can also avail of the ICICI bank discount on the 44mm Wi-Fi + GPS model, as well as the 40mm and 44mm models with cellular connectivity.

Amazon has confirmed that the ongoing Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale will conclude on November 10. The sale, which began on October 8, entered its final phase over the weekend and will run for another nine days. During the sale event, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 6,500 on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard credit, debit, and EMI transactions.

The second-generation Apple Watch runs on an S8 SiP from Apple and sports a Retina OLED display that is 30 percent larger than the first Apple Watch SE model that introduced by the company in 2020. It comes with health features like hearth rate monitoring, fall detection, workout tracking, and supports the crash detection features that were introduced with the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup. It is water resistant up to 50m and is available in GPS and cellular variants.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
