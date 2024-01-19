Technology News

HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders

The first image of HMD's first phone comes months after HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril said the firm was expanding its smartphone portfolio.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2024 19:29 IST
HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: Nokia

HMD's first phone could debut as an affordable smartphone like the Nokia C12 Plus (pictured)

Highlights
  • HMD Global stated last year that phones with HMD branding would come soon
  • The company's first HMD-branded model could arrive as a mid-range phone
  • There's no word from HMD Global on what it plans to call its first phone
Advertisement

HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch a smartphone under its own brand name for the first time and a purported render of the handset has now surfaced online. Until now, the Finnish firm has been releasing smartphones under the Nokia brand, but the design of the handset with a new HMD logo on the rear panel suggests this could soon change. We now have a fair idea of what the handset could look like when it makes its debut.

91Mobiles has published an image of HMD's purported N159V smartphone, sourced from unnamed industry sources. The handset is shown in a black colourway with a dual rear camera module with an LED flash. The HMD logo is visible in the centre of the phone's rear panel and there's no other branding visible anywhere on the handset.

While we still don't know what HMD plans to call its first handset with the model number N159V, the leaked image suggested that it will arrive as a midrange phone. The phone looks like it will be equipped with a plastic rear panel and the power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the handset.

hmd first phone 91mobiles hmd

The purported render of the first smartphone from HMD
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

HMD's first smartphone is shown to sport a flat display in the leaked renders. The render of the smartphone also suggests that it will be equipped with a front facing camera for selfies and video chats that is located in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top of the screen. The render does not reveal whether the phone will be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack at the top or the bottom of the phone.

This isn't the first time we've heard of the company's plans to launch HMD-branded devices. Last September, HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced that the Finnish firm would soon expand its product portfolio with phones released under the HMD brand. The company has been marketing Nokia-branded phones globally since 2016.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, HMD smartphone, HMD, Nokia
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: From Controllers to Keyboards, the Best Deals on Gaming Accessories

Related Stories

HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  4. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  5. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  6. You Could Soon Stream Videos on Mobile Phones Without SIM Card, Internet
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Last Day: Best Mobiles Under Rs. 50,000
  8. HMD's First Phone With Dual Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  9. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to These Older Devices: Report
  10. Best Budget Smartwatches Available During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  2. Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
  3. NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  5. Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops
  6. iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
  7. Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date
  8. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed by Retailer Site
  9. YouTube, Spotify Apps Won't be Available on Apple Vision Pro at Launch: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Losses Hit Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »