Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Computer Accessories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is coming to an end tonight. The five-day sale that started on May 2 has introduced discounts and deals on various mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, and other electronic items. The sale provides exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for hundreds of products on and above payment offers. Here, we cover the best deals and offers on computer accessories like mouse, keyboards, hard drives and more that you can get through the sale today.

Different computer accessories like keyboards and mice from brands like HP, Toshiba, Portronics, and others are available at discounted prices in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can also consider Amazon Basic products. Storage devices are listed with up to 65 percent discount.

Toshiba's Canvio Basics 2TB portable external hard drive is listed for Rs. 6,398, instead of Rs. 7,500. Similarly, the HP K160 Wireless Keyboard can be bought for Rs. 798, instead of Rs. 1,699. If you purchase select products using ICICI, BoB, and OneCard bank cards and EMI transactions, you can get them at even lower prices.

We've picked some more noteworthy deals on computer accessories that you can get through the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 today.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.