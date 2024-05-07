Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Computer Accessories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end at midnight on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2024 18:51 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Computer Accessories

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started last week

Highlights
  • Users can avail of bank card offers during the Great Summer Sale
  • Storage devices are listed with up to 65 percent discount
  • Shoppers can also consider Amazon Basic products
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is coming to an end tonight. The five-day sale that started on May 2 has introduced discounts and deals on various mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, and other electronic items. The sale provides exchange offers and no-cost EMI options for hundreds of products on and above payment offers. Here, we cover the best deals and offers on computer accessories like mouse, keyboards, hard drives and more that you can get through the sale today. 

Different computer accessories like keyboards and mice from brands like HP, Toshiba, Portronics, and others are available at discounted prices in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can also consider Amazon Basic products. Storage devices are listed with up to 65 percent discount. 

Toshiba's Canvio Basics 2TB portable external hard drive is listed for Rs. 6,398, instead of Rs. 7,500. Similarly, the HP K160 Wireless Keyboard can be bought for Rs. 798, instead of Rs. 1,699. If you purchase select products using ICICI, BoB, and OneCard bank cards and EMI transactions, you can get them at even lower prices. 

We've picked some more noteworthy deals on computer accessories that you can get through the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 today.

Product Deal Price MRP
Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External HDD Rs. 6,398 Rs. 7,500
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD  Rs. 5,099 Rs. 5,999
HP K160 Wireless Keyboard Rs. 798 Rs. 1,699
Amazon Basics Wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard  Rs. 1,199 Rs. 3,699
Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse Rs. 279 Rs. 599
Zebronics-NS1500 Laptop Stand Rs. 249 Rs. 1,500
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Rs. 2,069 Rs. 3,300

