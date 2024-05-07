Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Projectors for Home Usage

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 ends on May 7, at midnight.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2024 17:55 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Projectors for Home Usage

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon has teamed up with ICICI, BoB and OneCard to offer a 10 percent discount on purchases

Highlights
  • Here's a roundup of the best deals on projectors
  • Projectors come with 4K support, Bluetooth connectivity and Dolby audio
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off last week with discounts and offers on a large selection of electronics. The discount sale is scheduled to end tonight. If you are looking for a projector for your home entertainment setup, the ongoing sale offers a variety of options for a range of requirements at affordable price tags. The sale has listed projectors from brands like ViewSonic, Portronics, and Zebronics with discounted prices. Customers of select banks are eligible for bonus benefits on certain product purchases. 

Projectors with features like 4K support, Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby-certified audio can be grabbed in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale for setting up an immersive theatre experience at home. The Wanbo X5 Projector with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 4K support is currently listed for Rs. 27,989, instead of Rs. 39,990. The e-commerce platform is providing a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount that would bring down the effecting price to Rs. 25,989. Similarly, the ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus is up for purchase at Rs. 23,999, instead of Rs. 42,000

Cardholders of ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases and EMI transactions. Further, users can avail of buy now pay later, exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, UPI payment discounts and cashback. 

The following are some of the best deals on projectors for you to grab on the last day of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product Deal Price MRP
ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus  Rs. 23,999 Rs. 42,000
Portronics Beem 410 Smart LED Projector  Rs. 12,998 Rs. 34,999
Zebronics Pixaplay 22  Rs. 12,999 Rs. 37,999
Lifelong Minipix Android Projector  Rs. 8,499 Rs. 19,999
Wanbo X5 Projector  Rs. 25,989 Rs. 39,990
Toptro Free Style Pro  Rs. 7,989 Rs. 49,999
EGate i9 Pro-Max 6900  Rs. 7,899 Rs. 15,990
Wzatco Alpha X Rs. 16,989 Rs. 17,990
Lifelong TruePixel Rs. 11,998 Rs. 29,999

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale, Discount Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Discounts, Deals and Offers on Efficient Appliances to Save Power
What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top Deals on Projectors for Home Usage
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme to Bring Back Its GT Series to India With the GT 6 Lineup
  2. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  3. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With Generative AI Engine Unveiled
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Venture Lands Under Legal Scanner: Details
  2. What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?
  3. Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
  5. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  6. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
  8. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
  9. Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event
  10. RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »