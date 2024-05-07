Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off last week with discounts and offers on a large selection of electronics. The discount sale is scheduled to end tonight. If you are looking for a projector for your home entertainment setup, the ongoing sale offers a variety of options for a range of requirements at affordable price tags. The sale has listed projectors from brands like ViewSonic, Portronics, and Zebronics with discounted prices. Customers of select banks are eligible for bonus benefits on certain product purchases.

Projectors with features like 4K support, Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby-certified audio can be grabbed in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale for setting up an immersive theatre experience at home. The Wanbo X5 Projector with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 4K support is currently listed for Rs. 27,989, instead of Rs. 39,990. The e-commerce platform is providing a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount that would bring down the effecting price to Rs. 25,989. Similarly, the ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus is up for purchase at Rs. 23,999, instead of Rs. 42,000

Cardholders of ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases and EMI transactions. Further, users can avail of buy now pay later, exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, UPI payment discounts and cashback.

The following are some of the best deals on projectors for you to grab on the last day of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.