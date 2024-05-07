Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals On Home Security Products

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end at midnight on Tuesday.

Updated: 7 May 2024 16:59 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals On Home Security Products

Photo Credit: Amazon

Buyers can also avail of bank card offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 began last week
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Amazon is providing additional no-cost EMI options for buyers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which began on May 2 will finally end at midnight on Tuesday. The annual summer sale of the ecommerce giant is currently ongoing on both its website and mobile apps. During the sale, buyers can find discounts on a wide range of products ranging from home appliances, smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables to smart TVs and more. It is also offering lucrative offers on smart home security cameras by brands such as Xiaomi, CP Plus, TP-Link, Trueview, and more.

If you are looking to upgrade your existing device or planning to buy a new one, we have curated the best deals on home security products on the platform. But before we jump into the deals, it should be noted that Amazon has also added additional discount options to allow shoppers to purchase products at prices lower than the discounted rate. Certain listed products also come with bank offers available with credit and debit cards from certain banks. Some products also offer no-cost EMI as an alternate payments option.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Xiaomi Home Security Camera 2i Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,999
CP Plus 2MP Rs. 2,300 Rs. 949
Trueview 2MP Rs. 3,500 Rs. 899
TP-Link Tapo C200 Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,799
Cu-Tech 360° Rs. 4,999 Rs. 799
Conbre RoboXR 2MP Rs. 2,999 Rs. 920
IMOU 360° Rs. 7,500 Rs. 1,406
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Xiaomi
Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Comment
